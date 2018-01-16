PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds tips and tricks

Update: Good news for Xbox players having trouble with the somewhat convoluted controller scheme: there's another more streamlined option for you. Click through to find out more.

If the last few years have proved anything, players really love third-person shooters with huge maps, unwieldy driving physics and a vitriolic fight for gear that would make most of the characters in Mad Max wince.

But while the likes of H1Z1: King of the Kill and DayZ remain popular yet technically flawed experiences, the relatively fresh-faced PlayerUnknown Battlegrounds is actually pretty robust with far fewer hilarious/painful bugs. It’s also become one of the most played games of 2017, so before you jump into the next ‘in’ thing, check out our killer set of survival tips.