Best standing desk mats of 2022: from anti-fatigue mats to balance boards

Sitting at an office desk all day can have negative effects on your health, especially when you work from home and don’t often need to get up to interact with your co-workers. This is why many remote workers and even tech giants like Google and Apple have made the switch to standing desks which allow you to switch from a seated position to a standing one with the push of a button. However, getting the hang of using a standing desk for long periods of time can be difficult and even tiring for your legs and feet.

In order to make the transition to standing while working or even alternating between sitting and standing easier, you should consider investing in a standing desk mat to compliment your standing desk or even your standing desk converter. Standing desk mats come in a variety of shapes, sizes and colors to match your workspace and some even have extra features like acupressure points or massage balls built-in to relieve foot pain.

While standing during your workday has its benefits, you’ll lose out on them and even possibly revert back to sitting at your desk all day if you’re uncomfortable. The best standing desk mats allow your feet to be comfortable while standing so that you don’t become fatigued and need to sit back down. They can also really help if your home office has hardwood floors as they add an extra layer of cushion between your feet and the ground.

We’ve picked out standing desk mats for every budget and use case so that you can keep up with your goal of being more active throughout your workday. Whether you just made the upgrade to a standing desk or even if you have a condition like plantar fasciitis that limits the amount of time you can be on your feet each day, these standing desk mats will enable you to work comfortably while standing for longer.

(Image credit: Vari)

1. Vari ActiveMat Best for stretching - curved edges let you stretch your feet while you work Specifications Dimensions: 23.75 x 25.5 x 3.25-inches Weight: 10.6lbs (4.8kg) Today's Best Deals Visit Site Reasons to buy + High-density core + Beveled, no-curl-edges + Raised side panels and stretching panel Reasons to avoid - Somewhat expensive - Only available in black

The ActiveMat from Vari features a non-slip bottom and is made from a high-density material so that it won’t lose its shape or break down easily over time. However, the main attraction is this standing desk mat’s dynamic shape and raised side panels that allow you to easily stretch out your feet while working. According to Vari, it also allows your feet to explore and engage different muscles while standing. Although it’s one of the more expensive options on this list, Vari does offer a 25 percent discount on it and one other accessory when you purchase it alongside the Vari Electric Standing Desk or the Vari Essential Electric Standing Desk.

(Image credit: FlexiSpot)

2. FlexiSpot Ergonomic Anti Fatigue Mat DM1 Best for large feet - plenty of space to move around Specifications Dimensions: 32.68 x 20.67 x 2.24-inches Weight: 1.58lb (0.71kg) Today's Best Deals Visit Site Reasons to buy + Multiple massage points + Grooved skid-proof bottom + Plenty of space to move around Reasons to avoid - Only available in black

The Ergonomic Anti Fatigue Mat DM1 from FlexiSpot is a slightly less expensive option that features plenty of cushioning to allow you to work comfortably. This standing desk mat is also wide enough that you can stand on the massage points when using it barefooted or in the middle when wearing shoes. In addition to the massage points on either end, there are also mounds at the front which you can use to massage your toes. The DM1 may not have a handle but it’s light enough that you can bring it with you while the no-skid design prevents it from moving when in use.

(Image credit: Sky Solutions)

3. Sky Solutions Anti Fatigue Mat Best budget option - suitable for the office or even the kitchen Specifications Dimensions: 32 x 20 x 0.75-inches Weight: 2.74lbs (1.25kg) Today's Best Deals Visit Site Reasons to buy + Wide variety of colors and sizes + Non-slip bottom and anti-curl edge + Made of high-density memory foam Reasons to avoid - No massage features

Despite being one of the cheapest option on this list, the Sky Solutions Anti Fatigue Mat is available in a wide variety of colors and a number of different sizes to perfectly match your desk. In fact, it’s the only standing desk mat we’ve seen that comes in patterns which could be perfect for those that want to add some extra visual flair to their workspace. The Sky Solutions Anti Fatigue Mat is made from high-density memory foam for cushioned comfort and all-day support. A non-slip bottom helps keep it in place while its beveled edge with anti-curl prevents tripping. It’s also very easy to clean which means it can be used in the kitchen as well as in your home office.

(Image credit: Fenge)

4. Fenge Anti-Fatigue Standing Desk Mat Best for sore feet - acupressure points and a massage ball included to relieve foot strain Specifications Dimensions: ‎28.6 x 24 x 3-inches Weight: 5.49lbs (2.49kg) Today's Best Deals Visit Site Reasons to buy + Anti-slip bottom + Made from natural rubber + Massage ball, acupressure points and support edges Reasons to avoid - Best worn without shoes - Only one color scheme available

If you have a lot of foot pain or even suffer from plantar fasciitis, then you should consider the Fenge Anti-Fatigue Standing Desk Mat as it features a massage ball at its center to relieve stress on your arches as well as massage points on either side to promote blood circulation. This standing desk mat is also an eco-friendly option since it's made from natural rubber which increases wear resistance and makes it easier to clean. While there are plenty of features to help reduce fatigue, you won’t be able to choose a color that matches your desk or get it in a bigger size.

(Image credit: Mount-It!)

5. Mount-It! Anti Fatigue Floor Mat Best for portability - a built-in handle makes it easy to bring with you anywhere Specifications Dimensions: 18 x 22 x 0.75-inches Weight: 2.2lbs (.99kg) Today's Best Deals Visit Site Reasons to buy + Easy to clean + Handle for portability + Trip-resistant beveled edge and anti-slip surface Reasons to avoid - Narrow - Only available in one color

The Mount-It! Anti Fatigue Floor Mat is another great budget option especially for those that intend to bring their standing desk mat back and forth between their workplace and home. However, unlike the Sky Solutions Anti Fatigue Mat, it’s only available in one size that may be too narrow for those with longer legs. Still though, the Mount-It! Anti Fatigue Floor Mat is easy to clean as the rubberized gel foam it's made from is water and stain resistant and this standing desk mat is available in brown and red as well as black.

(Image credit: FEZIBO)

6. FEZIBO Anti-Fatigue Balance Board Best for active users - a standing desk mat you can also use in your next workout Specifications Dimensions: 20 x 13.9 x 2.2-inches Weight: 6.29lbs (2.85kg) Today's Best Deals View at Amazon Singapore View at Amazon Singapore Check Shopee Singapore Reasons to buy + Anti-fatigue massage points + Portable and easy to carry + Can even be used for exercise Reasons to avoid - Requires balance to use

Who says standing desk mats can’t be fun to use? The FEZIBO Anti-Fatigue Balance Board is somewhat of an outlier on this list as it doesn’t remain in place by itself while in use. Instead, as the name suggests, you need to balance while using it. In addition to helping with fidgeting, the FEZIBO Anti-Fatigue Balance Board can help you engage your core while working and the massage points at either side also help reduce fatigue. Surprisingly, this standing desk mat can double as a piece of exercise equipment since FEZIBO includes resistance bands which can be attached to the holes at either end.

(Image credit: Future)

Finding the right standing desk mat for you

In order to find the right standing desk mat for your needs, you first have to ask yourself some basic questions: How long do you plan on standing while working each day? Do your feet cramp up often? Will your standing desk mat stay in one location or do you need something more portable? Do you also want to improve your balance and coordination while working at your standing desk?

Once this is done, you then need to take your current desk into account. Besides finding a standing desk mat that matches or compliments the color of your desk, it should also be the correct width so that you can place it right between the legs of your desk. Thickness is another important aspect to consider as a standing desk mat that is too thin will lead to fatigue faster while one that is too thick may make it more difficult for your monitor or laptop to be in the center of your field of vision when standing up.

As you’ll be standing on your mat either in shoes or with bare feet, it also needs to be easy to clean. Most standing desk mats can be wiped down with a mild mixture of soap and water but if you find yourself cleaning often, its color and texture could deteriorate more quickly.

(Image credit: Future)

Once you’ve been using a standing desk mat for some time, you may want to mix things up and even get some additional benefits to your posture, core and balance by using a balance board instead. These are also especially useful for those who often find themselves fidgeting or moving about while working. Some balance boards (like the FEZIBO Balance Board detailed above) even include acupressure points or a massage ball so that you can relieve aches and pains in your feet while standing.

It’s also a good idea to keep the original packaging as you may need to test out several standing desk mats before you find the one that works for you. Alternatively, you can own more than one and alternate based on the work you’re doing. For instance, you may want to brainstorm on a balance board while getting your ideas together and then switch to an anti-fatigue mat when it comes time to get to work.

We've also featured the best standing desk and the best standing desk converters