Best flowchart software of 2019: mind maps and diagram apps

Flowchart software simplifies the process of creating flowcharts for developing ideas, workflows, or project designs, among other things.

While flowchart software may not sound like a priority investment, not only is it great for exploring business creativity and brainstorming, it's also likely to cost far less than a whiteboard.

Of course, not all flowchart software is the same, but the best will all share core features, such as basic templates and predefined objects.

Additionally, you'll probably also need it to allow for sharing and collaborative work, in order for teams to get the most of it.

We've therefore put together the ten best in flowchart software for you to look at.

Best flowchart software - at a glance

(Image credit: Cacoo)

A comprehensive charting tool with good groupware functionality

Great cloud connectivity

Connects to Slack

Inexpensive

Limited template selection

Business users often don’t work in isolation, and Cacoo by Nulab is a charting solution built to address that need, among others.

It’s an online tool that interfaces to a wide range of cloud services, including Google Drive/Docs, Confluence, Adobe Creative Cloud, Box and Dropbox. In addition to Cloud stored and distributed content, Cacoo also works with TypeTalk (another Nulab product) and Slack to enable an information flow that alerts other team members when a diagram is updated.

The number of templates might be less than other products, but it has all the critical ones like Network diagrams, organisational charts and floor plans.

The feature set makes it of the most use to systems designers, software engineers, project managers and business administrators.

Pricing is competitive, starting at $5 per month per user for a team of three people, when paid annually. Other pricing options are available for larger team groups if you contact Nulab directly. There are also educational plans for teachers and students.

For those wishing to check out Cacoo, trials are available for 14 days, and there is a free plan that allows six diagrams to be created in it, with limited sharing options.

(Image credit: ConceptDraw)

Sophisticated charting tool with great flexibility

Amazing template selection

Windows and Mac

Visio compatible

Expensive

The ConceptDraw Office package combines three different products in a single suite of applications designed to enable business planning and enhance productivity. This includes dedicated software platforms to cover diagrams, mind-mapping, and project management.

The ConceptDraw Diagram product is a highly versatile business graphics and diagramming product with thousands of stencils and hundreds of templates ready to use.

But for those that want greater flexibility, it is possible to design any stencil elements from scratch and incorporate them into a design. These custom elements can then use the tree and chain connecting modes available in the ConceptDraw Office software.

Fully compatible with Visio (stencils and drawings), ConceptDraw Diagram can be installed either to the Microsoft Windows or Apple Mac platforms, each costing $199 for a single license.

However, if you want to buy into the while ConceptDraw Office package a license will cost you $499, which discounts all three main products (Diagram, Mind Mapping, and Project).

Five and ten user license packs are available with a user discount, and there are also discounts for teachers and students. A free trial is available for those wishing to try it out.

(Image credit: Creately)

A highly affordable multi-platform solution

Online and Windows app

Inexpensive

Free public version

Where other tools rely on application installations, Creately is available online, as a desktop app and also on mobile platforms.

It’s not exclusively for Flowcharts either, as it can be used to produce a wide variety of diagrams including organisational charts and wireframes, Gantt charts, Infographics and even maps.

The available templates are extensive, and you can try it out online before you invest.

The cloud version has a very limited free plan for up to 5 documents, but does have a cheap tier at just $5 per month personal plan that allows for up to 5 collaborators. A team cloud plan is also available for $25 a month with no limits on the number of documents or collaborators.

An on-premises version is also available for a one-time fee of $75, which is available for Mac as well as Windows, with a team option lisence starting from $349 for a team of 5.

(Image credit: Draw.io)

A free tool that is better than many paid ones

Free

Confluence and JIRA connected

Massive template selection

Only online

Let’s say it upfront: Draw.io is free. No, seriously. They develop and maintain it at no cost to the user. When you’ve recovered from that shock, you should know that it’s an online solution that can save your work to Google Drive or Microsoft OneDrive.

It can handle a wide range of schematics, including complex BPMN workflows, UML diagrams and general Flowcharts, along with mind maps and network infrastructures. The list of possibilities is so big that we chose not to list them all here.

So what is the catch? Well, if you use either Confluence or JIRA Cloud, then they’d like a subscription paid for that functionality. But it’s hardly expensive, being just 1$ per user per year.

Before you spend money on other solutions, it’s worth checking out Draw.io, if only to be amazed at what software tools you can get for free, and how good they can be.

(Image credit: Edge Diagrammer)

A powerful charting tool that even works on Windows XP

Free extension packs

Free file viewer

Only on Windows

No groupware functionality

Based in Arizona, Pacestar Software has four diagram design tools of which Edge Diagrammer is the most versatile.

Using Edge Diagrammer, you can easily generate block diagrams, flowcharts, org charts, family trees, data flow diagrams and many other standard diagrammatic forms.

In addition to the base functionality, Pacestar has some free extension packs that support an even wider range of different diagramming methodologies.

The limitations of this product are that it is exclusively Windows platform, although it has very minimal hardware requirements and will run on any full version of Windows from XP upwards. There is also a free to distribute Windows tool that allows anyone to view drawings created using Edge Diagrammer.

While this software is undoubtedly powerful and effective, it doesn’t take account of information flow or distribution within a large operation. Therefore if you intend to use this you’ll need to manage the files it creates with other tools.

A single user license is $149, and the more seats you purchase, the cheaper it gets per user.

For those wanting to try it out a thirty-day trial is available to download, and for that period you can experience full functionality.

(Image credit: Edraw Max)

The one-stop-shop for all your charting needs

Supports 280 diagram types

Native on Windows, Mac and Linux

So powerful it might put off new users

No groupware connections

Another cross-platform option, Edraw Max, works on Windows, Mac and Linux natively.

Created by the Shenzen Edraw software company, Edraw Max was built to construct professional-looking flowcharts, organisational diagrams and has templates for 280 different diagram types.

If you have a specific need, you might not need all the power of Edraw Max, and the same company makes tailored tools for Mind Mapping, Infographics, Org Charts and nine other different specific diagram requirements.

In theory, Edraw Max can do any of these jobs, although users might find the scope and power of this tool a little daunting at first.

Those that get through an initially challenging learning curve report that once mastered this is a great application for creating professional looking schematics rapidly and efficiently.

There are a range of different pricing options available. One is to pay $99 a year for a licence, but you can also pay $179 upfront for a perpetual lisence with 3 years upgrades, or even pay $245 upfront for a lifetime lisence with continual updates.

Alternatively, you can bundle Mindmap with Mindmaster and Edraw Infographics for a discounted subscription of $142.20 per year, or buy a lifetime lisence for all three for $323.39.

(Image credit: Gliffy)

Online tool for visual communication and collaboration

Online and Chrome app

Supports Confluence and JIRA

Relatively cheap

Limited object customisation

This product has many parallels with Draw.io, in that it also supports Confluence and JIRA Cloud, but Gliffy is also working on a proprietary Cloud solution to be launched soon, called Gliffy Project.

Gliffy Diagram is available now and provides a straightforward tool for creating a very wide variety of chart types online or within Confluence. It also stores created charts into Google Drive, should you use that those Cloud services.

One nice twist on this online software tool is that you can install a Chrome version that can work offline, should an Internet connection not be available.

What this product lacks is much in the way of object customisation, although it scores highly on ease of use and a gentle learning curve.

(Image credit: Lucid Chart)

A massively popular and inexpensive charting app

Online app that works with any OS

Integrations with other services

Inexpensive per seat

According to Lucid Software, they have over 11 million users. Strongly suggesting that this is not a niche solution, but a highly popular one.

Lucid is one of the few tools that covers Microsoft Windows, Apple Mac OSX and various Linux distributions by default, admittedly by being an online app rather than natively.

For those who need workflow integration, Lucidchart supports Confluence, JIRA and JIVE, along with the Google Cloud and apps and Microsoft Visio compatibility.

There is a free trial that isn’t time limited. Instead, diagrams are restricted to a maximum of 60 objects, sufficient to explore its potential.

Licensing starts at $4.95 per month for a Home user, and ‘Pro’ Business users pay $9.95 per month, both paid on annual subscriptions. Pro users get the ability to import and export to Visio, and dynamically link data into their charts for the extra money.

There are also Team versions with groupware and Enterprise options, all at extra cost.

Lucid convinced Amazon, Adobe, DocuSign, Cisco, Red Hat and Wells Fargo to be customers. And, it might be right for your business, too.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

The software that redefined charting applications

Office 365 integration

Industry standard

Online and Windows app

Expensive

Lacks inherent groupware features

When most people think about flow charts, they almost immediately think of Visio, although the product is capable of creating all manner of diagrams quickly and efficiently.

It was one of the first products with smart drawing tools, and today it retains the ability for the tool to intelligently restructure a drawing as the user moves objects around.

The obvious big selling point of Visio is that its part of the Office 365 suite, and therefore designed to integrate with the other Office tools seamlessly.

Microsoft offers four different options with Visio; two online, and another two that are standalone Windows applications.

Visio Standard and Professional are the installable apps, and they retail for $375 and $709 respectively. As you might guess, that high pricing is intended to encourage you to subscribe to the online versions, labelled Visio Plan 1 and Visio Plan 2.

Plan 1 is pitched at $5 per user/month and is purely an online version, where Plan 2 costs $15 per user/month. And with that you also get online and Visio Professional app, and access to better mobile tools, and a Visio Viewer for iOS.

These prices are if you subscribe annually, with month-by-month pricing being a little higher.

For those already using Office 365, many of the existing packages include the online version of Visio. And, you can try that for free on Microsoft’s Office online website.

(Image credit: SmartDraw)

The popular choice for big business

Works with Confluence, JIRA and more

70 chart types

Only on Windows

Expensive per seat

Like Lucid, SmartDraw can name an impressive list of blue-chip companies that are license holders since the company started in 1994. These include at least half of the Fortune 500 quoted businesses and more than 250,000 public and private enterprises across the globe.

The SmartDraw product can be used online or as a standalone Windows application. It supports the creation of no less than seventy chart types, including all the standard ones.

There more exotic templates include those for documenting a crime scene, landscape gardening, seating plan and even accident reconstruction.

For those working as part of a team, it supports Confluence, JIRA, Trello and Google’s GSuite. And, it’s fully compatible with Visio, able to import and export diagrams and stencils with Microsoft’s application.

The Windows Desktop offers a single user license for $297 and multi-user 5+ licenses from $595. The online version is just $9.95 per month for one user, and $5.95 per user/month for 5+, both billed annually.

The multi-user packages have extra functionality that allows licenses to be managed and can also control the sharing of SmartDraw data with other users.

Most of the sophistication of SmartDraw is in the templates and not the application. Therefore it might be more suitable for those who make many simple charts, and not those involved in the creation of very complex diagrams.

What to look for when choosing flowchart software

Although designers might use these tools, the majority of people creating flowcharts aren’t classically trained graphic designers. Therefore, they need a tool that assumes no artistic abilities but can generate professional looking results rapidly.

There is a fine balance between an application giving the operator the power to do whatever they want and funnelling their efforts in the direction of ultimate success.

The way that most software handles this delicate balance is to offer the user templates that avoid them using too many fonts, or trying to cram too many elements into a design.

If the operator has graphical skills, these restrictions might seem a hindrance, but to the less confident, they can be exactly the structural support these folks need.

These are the key aspects that you might want to consider before purchasing a flowchart solution: