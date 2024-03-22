This Amazon Luna controller deal could be perfect thing for Call of Duty Warzone Mobile players

With Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile now on the radar of many mobile gaming fans, it's a good time to note that the game is fully playable with a controller, taking away the need to rely on iffy touch controls. That's why this current deal on the Amazon Luna controller as part of Amazon's Spring Sale is particularly eye-catching.

At $49.99 ($10 out from its record-low price), players can save 20 bucks on a quality gamepad that's usually much pricier at $69.99. What's more, players who would like a phone clip to go along with the controller are in luck; a bundle containing the Amazon Luna controller and a phone clip is available for $64.98 (was $82.98).

Thankfully, UK folks aren't being left out here. The controller by itself is down to £49.99 (was £59.99). And it's just £62.98 (was £72.98) if you opt to purchase it with the phone clip included.

• Shop all Amazon Spring Sale deals

Not in the US or the UK? Scroll down for the best deals in your region. And if you're after more deals this month, check out our full Amazon Spring Sale hub.

Today's best Amazon Luna controller deals

Amazon Luna Wireless Controller: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FAmazon-Luna-Controller%2Fdp%2FB07P989QTJ%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">was $69.99 now $49.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - This is an excellent saving for Amazon's official Luna controller. While primarily made for the Amazon Luna game streaming service, the controller also works via Bluetooth with Fire TV, Android, and iOS devices. UK price: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Fluna-wireless-controller%2Fdp%2FB0B5MNS85N%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Amazon - £49.99

Amazon Luna Wireless Controller w/ phone clip: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FLuna-Controller-Phone-Clip-Bundle%2Fdp%2FB08KT9XY9Z%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">was $82.98 now $64.98 at Amazon

Save $18 - For a bit more cash, you can purchase the Amazon Luna controller with a dedicated clip that'll let you essentially attach your phone to the controller, making portable play much more convenient. UK price: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FLuna-Controller-Phone-Clip-Bundle%2Fdp%2FB0BTQY7LQ4%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Amazon - £62.98

We are now firmly in the territory of mobile games providing near-console quality experiences, and in many cases, awkward touch controls just don't pass muster anymore. That's why having a controller for games like Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile can be so valuable, as you're able to play much more precisely without the risk of fumbling your fingers on an input you didn't mean to touch.

The Amazon Luna controller is one such device that can be used on both iOS and Android devices. However, it also works on PC, Mac, and Fire TV devices, making it an exceptionally versatile gamepad that can be used for much more than just the Amazon Luna game streaming service. And at this discounted price, we say it's well worth a look.

More Amazon Luna controller deals

Looking for more Amazon Luna controller deals? You'll find all the lowest prices from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

Scroll down for more Amazon Spring sale deals in the US and UK.

More US Amazon Spring Sale deals

More UK Amazon Spring Sale deals