This Amazon Luna controller deal could be perfect thing for Call of Duty Warzone Mobile players

With Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile now on the radar of many mobile gaming fans, it's a good time to note that the game is fully playable with a controller, taking away the need to rely on iffy touch controls. That's why this current deal on the Amazon Luna controller as part of Amazon's Spring Sale is particularly eye-catching.
At $49.99 ($10 out from its record-low price), players can save 20 bucks on a quality gamepad that's usually much pricier at $69.99. What's more, players who would like a phone clip to go along with the controller are in luck; a bundle containing the Amazon Luna controller and a phone clip is available for $64.98 (was $82.98).
Thankfully, UK folks aren't being left out here. The controller by itself is down to £49.99 (was £59.99). And it's just £62.98 (was £72.98) if you opt to purchase it with the phone clip included.
Amazon Luna Wireless Controller: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FAmazon-Luna-Controller%2Fdp%2FB07P989QTJ%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">was
$69.99 now $49.99 at Amazon
Save $20 - This is an excellent saving for Amazon's official Luna controller. While primarily made for the Amazon Luna game streaming service, the controller also works via Bluetooth with Fire TV, Android, and iOS devices.
UK price: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Fluna-wireless-controller%2Fdp%2FB0B5MNS85N%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Amazon - £49.99
Amazon Luna Wireless Controller w/ phone clip: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FLuna-Controller-Phone-Clip-Bundle%2Fdp%2FB08KT9XY9Z%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">was
$82.98 now $64.98 at Amazon
Save $18 - For a bit more cash, you can purchase the Amazon Luna controller with a dedicated clip that'll let you essentially attach your phone to the controller, making portable play much more convenient.
UK price: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FLuna-Controller-Phone-Clip-Bundle%2Fdp%2FB0BTQY7LQ4%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Amazon - £62.98
We are now firmly in the territory of mobile games providing near-console quality experiences, and in many cases, awkward touch controls just don't pass muster anymore. That's why having a controller for games like Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile can be so valuable, as you're able to play much more precisely without the risk of fumbling your fingers on an input you didn't mean to touch.
The Amazon Luna controller is one such device that can be used on both iOS and Android devices. However, it also works on PC, Mac, and Fire TV devices, making it an exceptionally versatile gamepad that can be used for much more than just the Amazon Luna game streaming service. And at this discounted price, we say it's well worth a look.
Rhys is TRG's Hardware Editor, and has been part of the TechRadar team for more than two years. Particularly passionate about high-quality third-party controllers and headsets, as well as the latest and greatest in fight sticks and VR, Rhys strives to provide easy-to-read, informative coverage on gaming hardware of all kinds. As for the games themselves, Rhys is especially keen on fighting and racing games, as well as soulslikes and RPGs.
