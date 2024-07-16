The Scuf Instinct Pro hits its lowest price ever in this sweet Prime Day deal
This pro Xbox controller has been chopped down to $194.99
If you’ve had your eye on high-end gaming accessories for your Xbox, you’re in luck. This Prime Day you can get the Scuf Instinct Pro at Amazon for $194.99 (was $229.99) – which is a huge $35 saving.
Not only does this Amazon Prime Day deal bring the pro-level Xbox controller back down to the lowest price it has ever been, it makes it considerably cheaper than Walmart’s current price of $227.95. It’s also at its best ever price across all of its colorways, whether that’s in black, red, blue or (our personal fave) gray with orange highlights.
Today's best Scuf Instinct Pro deal
Scuf Instinct Pro: was $229.99 now $194.99 at Amazon
At its best price ever thanks to this great discount, the Scuf Instinct Pro is a great purchase if you have the money to invest in a seriously premium Xbox controller. It’s perfect for pro gamers, with remapple rear paddles, faster-firing triggers, interchangeable thumbsticks and high-performance grip. Getting it at 15% off just sweetens the deal.
Price check: Best Buy - $194.99 | Walmart - $227.95
UK price: Amazon - £178.49 (was £209.99)
If you’re a high-level Xbox or PC gamer, the Scuf Instinct Pro is a trusty, dependable controller. It gives you all of the flexibility you need to carry out functions in games faster. Those remappable rear paddles put a whole range of new actions right at your fingertips, while its Instant Triggers mean you’ll barely have to pull to squeeze off a shot in your game.
Not only that but it’s also designed to be as comfortable in hand as possible. Its rubberised grip will help it remain in your hand even during the sweatiest gaming session. And you can easily swap out its thumbsticks to give you more precise control during various genres of game.
We’re seeing so many fantastic Amazon Prime Day Xbox deals currently, so make sure you check out our guide for other awesome discounts. And our Amazon Prime Day gaming deals hub is the place to head if you want to browse all of the hottest gaming offers at a glance.
Josh is Reviews Editor at TechRadar. With over ten years of experience covering tech both in print and online, he’s served as editor of T3 and net magazines and written about everything from groundbreaking gadgets to innovative Silicon Valley startups. He’s an expert in a wide range of products from Spatial Audio headphones to gaming handhelds. When he’s not putting trailblazing tech through its paces, he can be found making melodic techno or seeking out the perfect cold brew coffee.