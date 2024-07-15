The PlayStation Portal has finally received its first-ever discount ahead of Prime Day and makes for a stand-out PS5 deal

The PlayStation Portal is my favorite gaming handheld and it's just received its first-ever discount - and Prime Day PS5 deals haven't even started properly!

Right now, over at Amazon, the price of the Portal has plummeted by £20 - that's a full 10 per cent - down to just £179 at Amazon (was £199).

Any folks who have been waiting for the handheld's price to go down have been rewarded with this deal and should jump on it right now - this is one of the best early Amazon Prime Day deals and we imagine it might well be one of the best of the week.

Today's best PS5 PlayStation Portal deal

PlayStation Portal: was £199 now £179 at Amazon

The absolutely brilliant remote-player PS5 accessory is now enjoying its first-ever price cut in the UK. This 10 per cent drop makes it considerably more attractive, we think, and could well be enough to convince more people to adopt the excellent handheld. (Ignore the RRP on the page, we think Amazon is being a bit fruity with it; this is definitely a full £20 discount). US price: Amazon - $199

The PlayStation Portal had its critics when it was announced and released but it has maintained immense levels of popularity, with stock being incredibly hard to get hold of in its first months, and with bursting-at-the-seams communities online.

For PS5 owners who are interested in playing more of their games away from the TV, there's no better handheld gaming console or device, and the Portal's design being based around the DualSense Wireless Controller means it's got superb ergonomics and features by default. If you've got regular access to reliable internet connections and want to further your PS5 experience then this is the deal to jump on right now.

As far as this week's Prime Day gaming deals and Prime Day PS5 deals, this one is likely to take some beating. All we have to hope for now is that US folks will get treated to a similar deal at some point. Fingers crossed.

