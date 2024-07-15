Make your Nintendo Switch even cuter with these pastel Joy-Con, now on sale ahead of Amazon Prime Day

If you're a Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch OLED owner searching for a new pair of Joy-Con controllers ahead of Amazon Prime Day, then look no further. There are some excellent savings on a range of pastel-themed Joy-Con at Amazon right now.

Kicking things off is a $12 discount on the Pastel Purple/Pastel Green pair, which is available for just $67.99 (was $79.99) at Amazon in the US. You can also save on the cute Pastel Pink/Pastel Yellow pair, which is on sale for just $69.99 (was $79.99) at Amazon in the US. Neither of these offers are new lowest-ever prices, but they're still respectable discounts given the high retail price of the controllers.

Meanwhile, those across the pond should take advantage of a £5 discount on the Pastel Pink Joy-Con pair, which is currently on sale for only £54.99 (was £59.99) at Amazon in the UK. This doesn't sound like a huge discount on paper, but it's actually a new lowest-ever price for this model at the retailer.

These Joy-Con controllers are all ideal for Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch OLED owners in need of a spare pair or a replacement for the ones that came with their systems. The mellow pastel colors look absolutely superb in person and are a brilliant way to help make your console your own, especially if you enjoy playing cozy titles like Stardew Valley, Princess Peach: Showtime!, or Spiritfarer.

Today's best Joy-Con deals

Joy-Con Pair (Pastel Purple/Pastel Green): was $79.99 now $67.99 at Amazon

This is an excellent discount of $12 on one of the best looking Joy-Con colorways. The box contains a light purple left Joy-Con and a mellow green right Joy-Con, which are both a great way to add a little extra pop of color to your console. UK price: Amazon - £54.95

Joy-Con Pair (Pastel Pink/Pastel Yellow): was $79.99 now $69.99 at Amazon

You can also score a $10 saving on the Pastel Pink/Pastel Yellow bundle, which packs a cute pink right Joy-Con in addition to a cheerful Yellow left Joy-Con. This is just $5 above the lowest-ever price, so you're getting a pretty compelling discount here. UK price: Amazon - £59.99

Joy-Con Pair (Pastel Pink): was £59.99 now £54.99 at Amazon

If you're in the UK you can take advantage of this tempting £5 discount on the matching Pastel Pink Joy-Con pair. A new lowest-ever price, this limited-edition colorway has already vanished from Amazon in the US so consider acting quickly if you're desperate to get your hands on it. US price: Best Buy - $79.99

The Joy-Con controllers are some of the absolute best Nintendo Switch controllers on the market right now. As the controllers that come with the console, they're pretty integral to the Nintendo Switch experience. They are packed with innovations like HD Rumble, in addition to useful features such as NFC support and a gyroscope. They're easy to use and fully compatible with all the best Nintendo Switch games and, as each console comes with two, are ideal for co-op play.

We're expecting plenty more Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals to come in as the Amazon Prime Day sales event begins in earnest, though this is comfortably one of the best early offers that we've seen so far. You can browse some of the offers on a range of other products below.

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the US

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the UK