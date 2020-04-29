US Fleet Tracking review

A good fit for businesses that have limited requirements but still need the best available fleet tracking services.

Founded in 2005 in Oklahoma City, US Fleet Tracking is one of the oldest and largest GPS tracking companies, offering services in over 150 countries across the globe.

The company is a provider of fleet tracking services, and it manufactures the relevant hardware too. US Fleet Tracking takes pride in providing logistical support at numerous marquee events in the US, including in the past the 2010 Pro Bowl, 2011 NHL All Star Game, and 2010 Winter Olympics, plus it has been offering its services in every Super Bowl since 2007.

The company focuses on providing accurate GPS tracking information with an easy to use system that is available at a price affordable to most. Its pricing model suits companies with large fleets as well as individuals interested in tracking their personal vehicles.

Since US Fleet Tracking has operations in the United States, Canada, and Europe, along with the Middle East, Australia, South America and Africa, it becomes easier for enterprises with a global presence to work with a single fleet tracking vendor.

(Image credit: US Fleet Tracking)

Pricing

Among the many reasons why US Fleet Tracking is one of the more popular GPS tracking providers is its pricing. The company keeps its pricing structure simple and the base plan starts from as cheap as $29.95 per device per month with a 10-second update timeframe, while the slightly costlier plan runs to $39.95 per device per month with a 5-second update.

Both plans are contract-free and can be cancelled at any time. They offer live, accurate location data to keep you updated about the movement of your vehicles/assets, as well as mileage reports, hours of operation, and alerts based on preset geofencing.

Aside from the monthly service fee, businesses can choose a hardware tracking product according to their business requirements right from the website. The products available include the AT-V4 Wireless GPS Tracker, NT-V4 GPS Tracker, AT-V4 GPS Tracker, AT-V4 Pro GPS Tracker, OBD-V4 GPS Tracker, and more, starting from $149 and going all the way up to $299 for the PT-V3 Pro GPS Tracker. Note that these listed prices had discounts applied at the time of writing, and may change.

Apart from these tracking devices, the company also sells a bunch of accessories like USB cigarette lighter adapters, USF replacement antennas, wiring harnesses, interface cables, cases, wall chargers and more. This makes finding a replacement cable or a charger for the tracking device easy.

Features

US Fleet Tracking is one of the leading and oldest GPS tracking providers, and unlike most other service providers it does not offer fleet management services. Therefore it is ideal for businesses that are just looking for a vehicle or asset tracking solution and do not require features like scheduling, fuel reports, periodic inspections, etc.

The company aims to offer a truly live tracking solution that is available at a price affordable to most businesses and even individuals. Hence offering a barebones tracking service helps the company to keep prices under control.

All that said, most products offered by US Fleet Tracking do have more than basic features like vehicle/asset tracking, including sending speeding alerts, aggressive driving alerts, one-way communication, routing updates and warnings when a vehicle/asset moves out or enters a geofenced area. A few advanced products come with additional features like sending idling alerts and a panic button.

(Image credit: US Fleet Tracking)

The cloud-based tracking software offered by US Fleet Tracking for the admin to track vehicles is simple yet effective. It is OS independent and can be run on any device connected to the internet. The company also has native applications for iOS and Android mobile platforms for people who want to track vehicles on the go.

(Image credit: us fleet tracking)

Here are some of the key features and selling points to bear in mind:

Fast updates : US Fleet Tracking offers two plans and the primary difference between both, apart from the price, is the fact that the premium plan offers updates every 5 seconds, while the base plan updates every 10 seconds. In any case, this near-live location tracking allows admins to know exactly where the vehicle is at any given point in time.

: US Fleet Tracking offers two plans and the primary difference between both, apart from the price, is the fact that the premium plan offers updates every 5 seconds, while the base plan updates every 10 seconds. In any case, this near-live location tracking allows admins to know exactly where the vehicle is at any given point in time. Alerts : These GPS tracking devices can trigger SMS or email alerts upon detecting harsh braking, sudden acceleration, or long idle times. It can also alert the admin when a vehicle takes a detour, moves out of a geofenced area, or goes anywhere apart from the route planned for the vehicle. Coupled with the tracker's ability to update faster than most, these alerts are generated the moment the device senses an incident.

: These GPS tracking devices can trigger SMS or email alerts upon detecting harsh braking, sudden acceleration, or long idle times. It can also alert the admin when a vehicle takes a detour, moves out of a geofenced area, or goes anywhere apart from the route planned for the vehicle. Coupled with the tracker's ability to update faster than most, these alerts are generated the moment the device senses an incident. Compliance : Since most of the GPS tracking devices are not ELD compliant, US Fleet Tracking offers additional ELD compliant hardware to meet the necessary compliance standards. ELD-ECM link is one such device sold on the platform that enables transferring of data from the vehicle's ECM to the desired smartphone or tablet via Bluetooth. This add-on device is currently priced at $175.

: Since most of the GPS tracking devices are not ELD compliant, US Fleet Tracking offers additional ELD compliant hardware to meet the necessary compliance standards. ELD-ECM link is one such device sold on the platform that enables transferring of data from the vehicle's ECM to the desired smartphone or tablet via Bluetooth. This add-on device is currently priced at $175. Multiple hardware products : US Fleet Tracking service offers multiple options for businesses to select the GPS tracking device that suits their needs. This allows businesses to customize their purchase according to requirements, keeping costs in check.

: US Fleet Tracking service offers multiple options for businesses to select the GPS tracking device that suits their needs. This allows businesses to customize their purchase according to requirements, keeping costs in check. Location history: US Fleet Tracking offers a historical playback feature that allows admins to access the past GPS data of a vehicle for up to 90 days. This allows admins to access the vehicle's historical movement in case of an incident.

(Image credit: US Fleet Tracking)

Support

The company offers email and a phone helpline for customer support. A dedicated helpdesk is available for businesses that want to deactivate or reactivate the tracking services. A set of video tutorials is also provided online to help understand how to use features like reports, historical view, maintenance and more.

Final verdict

US Fleet Tracking company is a trusted GPS provider and works best for businesses that do not need advanced analytics and the features that a fleet management solution provides. It is decently priced and offers an option to customize the package based on your requirements.

While BBB (Better Business Bureau) rates US Fleet Tracking as 'A+', the company does not have many user reviews on either BBB or TrustPilot.