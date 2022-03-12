Iolo System Mechanic Business review

It’s one thing to buy a good computer and another to ensure it stays in peak performance. Computers are prone to slowed performance from factors like outdated drivers and bloatware. Iolo System Mechanic is a tool for monitoring your PC for any problem and fixing them right away. Every computer needs a tool like this to stay in excellent shape.

Too many features can be confusing

Iolo System Mechanic is a PC optimizer with extensive features. It offers various tools to fix and speed up your computers, such as disk defragmentation, junk file deletion, and internet security. It’s one of many software programs made by Iolo, an American company.

There are various versions of this program for personal and business use but today we'll be taking a closer look at Iolo System Mechanic Business. We’re judging it based on specific criteria, including features, customer support, user interface, compatibility, and so on. The business aspect is where we’ll focus.

There are several other versions available in addition to Iolo System Mechanic Business (Image credit: Iolo)

Plans and pricing

Iolo System Mechanic has different pricing tiers, including;

Iolo System Mechanic Basic Plan ($40 per year)

This tier includes basic features such as a disk defragmenter, performance monitoring, junk file deletion, and automatic scans and repairs. These features help maintain your PC’s speed and performance.

This tier is primarily for individual users.

Iolo System Mechanic Business ($50 per year)

This tier has all the functionality of the basic plan but with a license covering more PCs. It’s suitable for businesses.

Iolo System Mechanic Pro ($70 per year)

Adds extra features like antivirus and malware protection, data recovery, and Drive Scrubber.

Iolo System Mechanic Ultimate Defense ($80 per year)

Includes advanced features like Privacy Guardian to protect privacy online and the ByePass password manager.

There’s a free trial period lasting 30 days for all these tiers. The Business tier is our review’s focus.

Iolo System Mechanic Business can help you clean, protect and speed up your work PC (Image credit: Iolo)

Features

Junk Deletion

Junk files are temporary files that let your computer perform specific tasks. They often lurk around after fulfilling their purpose and slow down your computer. System Mechanic scans for junk files and eliminates them.

Advanced Uninstaller

This tool helps uninstall software programs entirely from your computer. Wave goodbye to leftover installation files when you use this tool to uninstall programs.

Memory Mechanic

Many programs trap a portion of your computer's memory and affect its performance. This feature eliminates this memory “bleed” and returns it to the available RAM to ensure optimal performance.

Malware/Virus detection

System Mechanic scans your files for any malware or virus and alerts you if it finds any.

Iolo's Privacy Shield feature prevents companies from tracking you across sites (Image credit: Iolo)

Online Privacy

System Mechanic helps mask your identity when surfing the internet to prevent personal data collection.

Interface and in use

Iolo System Mechanic has a straightforward, easy-to-understand user interface. Downloading the trial version was swift, and installation took just a few minutes. After installing, you’ll need to provide an email address to activate your account.

If you've used any of Iolo's other products, you'll be instantly familiar with System Mechanic's user interface (Image credit: Iolo)

From the central dashboard, you can control all the features of the software program. The first feature you’ll see is “Analyze,” which scans your entire system for flaws and lets you fix them where applicable. These flaws include junk files, deceptive programs, security issues, etc. All other features are laid out clearly on the dashboard.

You need not crack your head to use this software program. The developers have made everything as simple as possible.

Businesses may want to consider Iolo's premium support offering (Image credit: Iolo)

Support

Iolo provides excellent customer support. You can contact the company through email, live chat, or telephone. There’s free basic support for all users, but you can pay for prioritized premium support, costing $240/year or $30 monthly. With premium support, you have 24 hours access to a technical support hotline, unlike normal users whose customer support is limited to email and live chat.

Iolo also has a knowledge base and frequently answered questions (FAQ) published online. The knowledge base includes user guides covering the entire program process. Thanks to its user-friendliness, we don’t think you’ll even run into significant issues using System Mechanic.

The competition

There are many alternatives to Iolo System Mechanic, for example, Ashampoo WinOptimizer 19 and Auslogics BoostSpeed 12. Iolo is significantly costlier than these two alternatives. For instance, Auslogics BoostSpeed 12 costs $20/year, while System Mechanic starts at $40/year. However, feature-wise, System Mechanic tops most of its competitors.

Final verdict

Maintaining your PC in peak performance can be challenging, but a tool like Iolo System Mechanic makes it easier. It’s critical for professionals who use their PCs for resource-heavy tasks to ensure it performs as optimally as possible. System Mechanic is the perfect tool for that purpose.

However, we note that System Mechanic is costly compared to competitors. Nonetheless, we recommend the device maintenance tool if you can afford it.

