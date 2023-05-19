InSight Mobile Data Review: Pros & Cons, Features, Ratings, Pricing and more

An exceptional fleet management and telemetrics solution, that's relatively affordable and has great customer service and a powerful and intuitive user interface.

There are many fleet management systems available, and picking the best one for your company is an important step. The company InSight Mobile Data has repeatedly surfaced on our search for the top fleet management software and service providers on the internet.

To help you decide if InSight Mobile Data is the best fleet management software for your company, we examine multiple facets of this well-known telemetrics service provider in the remaining sections of this review.

InSight Mobile Data: Plans and pricing

InSight Mobile Data, like the majority of its rivals in the fleet tracking industry, doesn't list prices on their website. Nevertheless, it claims that its variable pricing strategies are determined by the services you need as well as the size of your fleet. There is an online portal that asks what kind of services are needed, and the size of the fleet.

You will have to supply information regarding the kind of vehicle or asset you need to track, your industry, and any specialized technologies you require before receiving an estimate of the cost. Unfortunately, it does not conclude with a price, but rather an opportunity to provide an email so the quote can be sent; we would rather see a more transparent fee schedule.

Software costs run $14.95 - $32.95 per month, per vehicle. Expect to pay a hardware cost of $39.95 and up per vehicle. To learn more, you need to get in touch with the InSight Mobile Data team, via the phone number provided. Also, prices will vary based on the length of the contract with a choice of 1 or 3 years.

Reach out to InSight Mobile Data for information about its StreetEagle solutions (Image credit: InSight Mobile Data)

InSight Mobile Data: How it works

With the help of its StreetEagle fleet tracking software, InSight Mobile Data provides a strong telemetrics solutions. This first step is to make an initial choice of plan.

Once you're set up, you'll gain access to a very appealing user dashboard that is packed with useful information. Additionally, there are iOS and Android apps available to make management while on the road even simpler.

The interactive map on the web-based dashboard lets you track the whereabouts and performance of any vehicle in your fleet in real-time. Receive geofencing notifications whenever they enter or leave predetermined zones, view their history for custom time frames, and check how long they have been stopped at specific locations.

Additionally, you can access anything from customizable reports to maintenance details, vehicle settings, and more via the menu on the left side of the screen. You may even view a grid of status information that displays each vehicle in your fleet's position, status, and most recent update.

The StreetEagle interface is powerful and intuitive (Image credit: InSight Mobile Data)

InSight Mobile Data: Features and services

InSight Mobile Data offers a variety of services supported by cutting-edge features and potent software, much like the majority of high-end fleet tracking service providers.

The real-time tracking and rapid status check tool is clearly the ‘Killer app.’ To begin with, an interactive map allows you to see the location of every vehicle and also other assets in your entire fleet.

Additionally, the slick fleet status tools keep an eye on the status of each and every vehicle. You can find information about each vehicle's present position (such as stopped, in transit, parked, and more) as well as details about how long it has been in that position, and how quickly it is traveling.

More than twenty distinct metrics and action types can be used to set and manage vehicle alarms. Immediate alerts can be configured for when a motorist enters or exits a geofenced region, when a vehicle needs maintenance, when a driver exceeds a set speed restriction, and a whole lot more.

Finally, you may build and access over 100 different sorts of reports based on different data types using the StreetEagle program. Reports can be set up to be emailed to you immediately, or download them on demand as the needs arise.

The StreetEagle platform provides powerful real-time vehicle status information (Image credit: InSight Mobile Data)

InSight Mobile Data: Support

You can benefit from InSight Mobile Data's extensive live support in case you encounter issues with the company's products or services. There are no hours of operation listed, but apparently it is Monday to Friday 8 AM to 10 PM EST. They are reachable by toll free phone or email, and any requests made after hours will be noted and attended to as soon as possible the following day.

In addition, there are numerous self-help tools available, to use when resolving certain issues. These include a variety of practical eBooks, blog posts, and video guides. Even better, you may register for a no-cost training course that will walk you through the fundamentals of utilizing the StreetEagle program.

InSight Mobile Data offers a range of live support options (Image credit: InSight Mobile Data)

InSight Mobile Data: The competition

Even while InSight Mobile Data seems to provide high-quality, dependable telemetrics solutions, you might choose to go with another provider with more open pricing information and a proven track record.

One such business is ClearPathGPS, which has received hundreds of online customer reviews and an average rating of 4.9/5 stars. It offers some of the greatest fleet tracking services available, and starts at a relatively reasonable $20 per car, each month.

US Fleet Tracking is another fantastic alternative that operates in more than 150 nations worldwide. Large, international businesses should consider it because it offers some of the most affordable prices we've ever seen.

InSight Mobile Data: Final verdict

Overall, InSight Mobile Data provides exceptional fleet management and telemetrics solutions through its StreetEagle software. Reports suggest that it’s relatively affordable and has great customer service and a powerful and intuitive user interface.

In saying that, there are few customer reviews available online, which makes it hard to fully confirm this company’s reputation. However, the reports we found suggest that it’s certainly worth reaching out to InSight Mobile Data. It is a strong fleet management solution supported by cutting-edge software, with excellent support options.

