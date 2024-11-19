Zoom claims it is outperforming the likes of Microsoft Teams when it comes to AI power
A recent report by software testing provider TestDevLab has claimed Zoom is leading the way when it comes to AI, good news for a company that has invested so heavily in AI recently.
The study found video conferencing software from Zoom outperforms key rivals, such as Microsoft Teams and Cisco Webex, in areas like transcription accuracy, meeting summaries and conversational AI.
The news comes less than a month after Zoom announced version 2.0 of its AI Companion, which includes new capabilities like expanded context, information synthesis and the ability to take action.
The report claimed Zoom achieved the lowest Word Error Rate (WER) in meeting transcriptions, scoring 7.40% compared with 10.16% for Webex and 11.54% for Teams, which means it has greater accuracy when it comes to keeping records.
Similarly, but with less of a distinction, Zoom outperformed Teams and Webex in terms of transcription evaluation and meeting summarization.
Speaking about the AI-generated summaries, the researchers said: “Strengths include objectivity and a clear listing of action items, while minor improvements could be made in providing a bit more context for certain terms and ensuring full completeness by covering some minor sub-discussions.”
The company also excelled in conversational AI, delivering responses in 4716.1 milliseconds on average – nearly twice as fast as Microsoft Teams (9269.9 milliseconds).
TestDevLab also analyzed prompt response stability, defined as the ability of all participants to receive a similar answer, and found that Zoom (96%) outperformed Teams (89%) and Webex (84%) by a healthy margin.
