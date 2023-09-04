Windows users warned this important security tool is being removed soon

Microsoft has warned users that TLS 1.0 and TLS 1.1 will be disabled in future Windows operating systems (OS). TLS, or Transport Layer Security, is a two-decade-old internet protocol that encrypts communications between servers and clients.

The protocol, marred with various issues, was updated in 2018 when the Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF) approved the next major iteration - TLS 1.3.

Now, Microsoft is reminding its users that its upcoming Windows 11 Insider Preview Build, which will be released this month, will have TLS 1.0 and 1.1 disabled by default.

TLS 1.0 and 1.1

"This change applies only to future new Windows operating systems, both client and server editions. Windows versions that have already been released will not be affected by this change," a new announcement in the Microsoft message center noted."

"Windows 11 Insider Preview builds starting in September 2023 will have TLS versions 1.0 and 1.1 disabled by default. There is an option to re-enable TLS 1.0 or TLS 1.1 for users who need to maintain compatibility."

Microsoft doesn’t expect the average home user to experience any issues with the update. Enterprise users, however, will need to tread more carefully and run tests to see if all of their apps behave as intended. Apps that break will be disabled and will be tagged in the Windows Event Log using Event 36871, Microsoft explained. Administrators will be able to re-enable old versions via Windows Registry, but Microsoft doesn’t recommend it, and states it should only be used as the absolute last method.

Back in 2018, Microsoft, Google, Apple, and Mozilla said they’ll start phasing out TLS protocols, from H1 2020 onward, BleepingComputer reminds. In August 2020, Windows 10 Insider build users could see TLS 1.3 being toggled on, by default.

