Why tech can fail in the last mile: The devil is all in the detail

While many boardrooms buzz with excitement about AI, cloud migration, and digital transformation, the reality on the ground tells us a different story. The gap between strategic vision and technical execution is widening, creating what we call the "last mile problem”, where promising technologies fail when they meet the messy reality of legacy systems, data governance, and real-world constraints.

Digital transformation isn’t just a matter of buying the right tools, the right computer, and getting rid of legacy tech. But anyone who has actually tried to implement these technologies on a scale knows the reality is messy and complicated.

As businesses scramble to capitalize on AI, green software, cloud, there is a growing disconnect between technical reality, and grand strategic vision. We call it the ‘Devil’s in the Detail’ approach: a philosophy that embraces the often uncomfortable, technical realities of deploying innovation, where real, lasting transformation occurs.

Many initiatives fail in the ‘last mile’ - we’ve seen this from self-driving cars to retailers implementing new payment systems. Often, the grand vision survives until it meets the messy reality of legacy systems, data governance, and cross-border compliance.

Rav Hayer Social Links Navigation Managing Director for UK/I and Head of BSFI Europe at Thoughtworks.

Understanding what sounds good in a boardroom presentation versus what works in real life

What sets builders apart from talkers isn’t always just the technical expertise - it's understanding that implementation is strategy. Consider the challenge of AI bias mitigation, a priority that generates significant attention across every industry, from automotive giants to the NHS and schools across the UK.

The technical reality is often more complex than typical policy discussions suggest. Everyone agrees AI bias is bad, but practically speaking, it’s extremely difficult to get your hands on digitized data in certain languages or from underrepresented groups to actually train the bias out of an LLM model - what you put in, you get out. Even if you could, there are often substantial compliance issues when it comes to moving sensitive data across borders.

More fundamentally, addressing AI bias requires understanding the full data lifecycle, from collection and preprocessing through model training and deployment. Each stage introduces potential bias amplification that technical teams must identify and mitigate. This requires expertise that spans machine learning, data engineering, regulatory compliance, and domain-specific knowledge about the business processes being automated.

This represents the operational reality that technology consultancies must navigate. Bridging the gap between strategic intent and technical execution. The approach requires organisations to maintain rigorous standards while managing client expectations around feasibility and timelines. A practical step may also be an ‘AI/Data Officer’ in the room when discussing plans for tech strategy. It’s something we use to make sure that the goals being shared will match technical execution.

Making new tech ready for prime time

How can organizations make new tech ready for prime time? It’s about making sure the approach works in the real world, not just in word documents. This approach is particularly crucial in retail, where the gap between digital transformation promises and delivery reality can make or break customer experiences. A checkout system that works beautifully in testing but crashes under Black Friday traffic volumes isn't just a technical failure; it's a business catastrophe.

The organizations that thrive in digital transformation recognize that implementation complexity is not a barrier to overcome but a competitive advantage to master. The technical depth required to navigate these challenges becomes a differentiating capability in markets where strategic vision alone is insufficient.

As media narratives elevate hype over practicality, the businesses that succeed will be those who can decode the messy middle, not just theorise from the top. The devil, as they say, is in the detail, and that's exactly where real transformation happens.

Technical expertise becomes a strategic asset when organizations understand that successful digital transformation requires mastery of implementation complexity rather than just conceptual innovation. Companies that invest in deep technical capabilities, understanding distributed systems, data governance, and integration patterns, create sustainable competitive advantages that can't be easily replicated through strategic planning alone.

Decoding the messy middle

The broader lesson here is that enterprise technology transformation isn't just about adopting new tools or the shiniest new product. It's about understanding how those tools actually work in complex, real-world environments. As media narratives elevate hype over practicality, the businesses that succeed will be those who can decode the messy middle, not just theorize from the top.

Lots of people have lofty points of view on AI, cloud, and responsible tech. But these technologies are usually much more complicated when you lift up the hood. Untangling this complexity is hard and important. It's a reminder that in an industry obsessed with the next big thing, sometimes the most valuable skill is knowing how to make the current big thing work. The devil, as they say, is in the detail. And that's exactly where real transformation happens.

This article was produced as part of TechRadarPro's Expert Insights channel where we feature the best and brightest minds in the technology industry today. The views expressed here are those of the author and are not necessarily those of TechRadarPro or Future plc. If you are interested in contributing find out more here: https://www.techradar.com/news/submit-your-story-to-techradar-pro