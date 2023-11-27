We've tested loads of office chairs - and our top choice gets the deal treatment for Cyber Monday

Branch Verve: was $549 Now $466 at Branch

Save $83 Our top pick for best office chair overall, the Branch Verve is comfortable enough for work and luxurious enough for play, making it a terrific option for work-from-home professionals. The computer chair has levers for seat tilt, depth, and height adjustments. To adjust the lumbar rest, you need to reach both arms back and push up or down accordingly. The Branch Verve is the perfect combination of form, function, and affordability.

There's nothing quite like the comfort and ease of a good office chair. Falling into the right cushioned seat changes your entire day. We know. We've tested out more than our fair share of them. We're a little bit of obsessed with them. That's why we're currently tracking down all the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday office chair deals. And that's when we found our #1 pick on offer.

The Branch Verve is currently down from $549 to just $466 at Branch. Make sure to use the code BFCM to get the full discount from the chair-maker.

We've assembled plenty of the best office chairs on the market - but there's something quite special about the Branch Verve, which earned a TechRadar Editor's Choice award.

It's admittedly not the cheapest office chair you'll find on Cyber Monday. For a similar budget chair, we'd recommend one like the Furmax mid-back mesh office chair, currently $42 at Amazon (or, in the UK, this Rattantree mid-back office chair with flip-up armrests, down from £60 to £48 at Amazon). But at those prices, you'll miss out on the extra comfort levels offered by Branch's high-end executive-managerial chair.

Because that was our main take-away after trying out the unit in our 5-star Branch Verve review. Everything just feels comfortable. But at this price, you'd hope so, of course. The style is professional, discrete, with a deliciously subtle touch of class.

The desk chair has this really ingenious inverted-A backrest design, which provides sexcellent support to the upper and lower body. Elsewhere, the the design combines foam, fabric, and mesh, giving you both breathability and plushness.

With a height adjustment range of 16.5 to 20.5 inches (42 - 52 cm), anyone over six-foot-five may find it a bit too short, especially since there's no headrest included. However, the seat itself is surprisingly spacious, Making adjustments to find the perfect spot is incredibly easy, we found. Tilt controls, height adjustment, seat depth are all easily and comfortably within arms reach.

For those concerned about relieving lower back pains, we can tell you we never once experienced back fatigue or pain in this chair, and we sometimes put in 10 to 12 hours of work in a day. There are a range of colorways to suit, too. Just be sure to keep an eye on your cats, as the seat fabric is susceptible to being shredded by sharp claws - we learned this the hard way.

Overall, we reckon the Branch Verve is the perfect combination of form, function, and affordability. Worth a peek this Cyber Monday - and check out our hub for all the best Cyber Monday deals on office furniture and more.