Hostinger relaunches referral program for all users

Hostinger, one of the best web hosting providers around today, has a new referral program which is now open to all users and people who don't have paid services with Hostinger.

Hostinger’s original program was launched to support web professionals who create or maintain websites for clients but was being used by non-tech-savvy users to give discounts to friends and family members too.

Now, to cater to more users, Hostinger has made the referral program available to all users, even those that don't have paid services with the company.

Completely new design

Hostinger says its redesign means the program is now much easier to use and understand.

Referrers can select which plan to share or recommend and there is a dashboard to track the status of referrals. Clients can earn up to $200 for a referral and sometimes this increases to $400 during special promotional campaigns.

69% referrals are for WordPress users

Unsurprisingly, most referrals are for WordPress, as WordPress is the post popular website management and creative software. Plus, Hostinger is ranked really highly as one of the best WordPress hosting providers.

More ways to get a discount

"The program is attractive because we offer exclusive benefits, such as an additional 20% discount for new purchases—the biggest discount available for Hostinger hosting," noted Domantas Gudeliauskas, head of organic marketing at Hostinger.

"We also provide some of the highest commissions in the industry. We tested different types of rewards, and surprise surprise, high commissions have proven to be the most effective in driving participation and engagement."