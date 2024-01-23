A new hosting plan from DigitalOcean provides autoscaling out-of-the-box to combat traffic surges and resource waste

Available now, Autonomous is a managed WordPress hosting plan that provides autoscaling out of the box, making resource planning easier for startups, growing businesses, and ecommerce sites that have high fluctuations in peak traffic.

The plan is available in the US, UK, Europe and Asia.

Resource planning is a pain point for many businesses and failing to plan correctly can lead to downtime and overspending. Autoscaling has been a feature of cloud technology for some time but unfortunately it’s not something that we usually see come as standard with many cloud hosting plans. Autonomous enables businesses to focus on development and is perfect for growing businesses that might not have the technical means to implement the latest technology.

Actual cloud benefits

Suhaib Zaheer, SVP of Managed Hosting at DigitalOcean, said: “Cloudways Autonomous is engineered to effortlessly handle traffic spikes, guaranteeing that your website remains fast, reliable and responsive, no matter the demand. It is more than a service; it is peace of mind for businesses that rely on their online presence. We are proud to deliver the capability that our extensive customer base has asked us for, evidence that we listen to them, helping us set a new standard in web hosting performance and reliability."

Cloud hosting is becoming an ever more popular choice over shared and dedicated web hosting but many providers are slapping the term cloud on plans without providing any cloud benefits to their customers.

The benefits of cloud infrastructure naturally provide autoscaling and geo redundancy but these are often not included in cloud plans or come at an additional cost.

Genuine cloud hosting providers like ScalaHosting are great for high-end plans and Autonomous is a welcome addition for smaller businesses that can really benefit from cloud infrastructure.