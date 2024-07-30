5 myths about AI website builders that you shouldn't pay attention to

As with any new technology, artificial intelligence attracts a ton of misconceptions that prevent new users from investing into it. AI website builders, in particular, are the target of several myths that don’t hold up on closer examination.

Here are 5 myths about the best AI website builders that you shouldn’t pay attention to, according to someone who has invested hours researching every platform.

#1 AI website builders could replace professional designers

AI may have advanced significantly, but it still lacks the nuanced understanding, creativity, and emotional intelligence that human designers bring to the table. AI can automate repetitive tasks such as generating layouts, selecting color schemes, and optimizing content, which can significantly speed up the initial stages of website creation.

However, these tools are not yet capable of understanding the deeper context and emotional nuances that are crucial for creating truly engaging and user-centric designs from scratch.

Professional designers excel in areas where AI currently falls short. For instance, they can empathize with users, understand their needs and behaviors, and create designs that resonate on an emotional level.

As Lindsay Derby, a Senior Product Designer at HubSpot, points out , “AI will undoubtedly replace some design tasks,” then adding, “emotional intelligence is a skill designers have that makes them valuable players.” She explains: “Empathizing with users is what makes design effective. AI design tools understand and can replicate the more standardized rules, but they are not yet very good at understanding nuance and context.”

#2 AI website builders are a magic wand

AI website builders, while powerful, require quality data inputs and time to analyze and optimize website elements effectively. They are not a quick fix, but need proper setup and ongoing adjustments to yield the best results.

However, AI excels at streamlining the initial stages of website creation by automating repetitive tasks such as layout generation, content suggestions, and SEO optimization. This can significantly reduce the time and effort required to launch a website.

These tools are only as good as the data they are trained on and the inputs they receive. If the data is flawed or the inputs are not well-defined, the output will be suboptimal.

Moreover, AI website builders are not a one-size-fits-all solution. There are different tools that specialize in different scenarios and workflows, making it tough to find a platform that excels in all these disparate areas.

#3 AI website builders only produce low-quality and generic websites

This belief likely stems from early iterations of AI tools, which were limited in functionality and customization. But now, AI website builders like Wix, Hostinger, and Shopify have proven time and again that they can generate visually appealing and functional websites.

For instance, Wix's AI website builder can create a complete site structure based on user inputs and even includes an in-built ChatGPT function for enhanced customization and content generation. Hostinger's AI, on the other hand, can design entire pages , generate copy, and suggest images, making it an excellent option for users seeking a cost-effective yet professional solution.

Many of these AI website builders are equipped with advanced algorithms that analyze user preferences and industry standards to offer personalized design recommendations. They also offer extensive customization options, allowing users to tweak designs, adjust layouts, and add personal touches.

So, while they may not be able to generate complex and layered websites from scratch without human oversight, AI tools are still powerful enough to produce results that justify the investment. Ultimately, the results depend on the quality of the platform you choose, its unique features, and how suitable it is for your use case.

#4 AI website builders are only for non-technical users

AI website builders aren’t designed solely for non-technical users who lack coding skills. While it is true that these tools are highly accessible and user-friendly, making them ideal for beginners, they also offer significant benefits for experienced developers and technical users.

AI website builders like Wix, Hostinger, and TeleportHQ provide advanced features that can streamline the web development process for professionals. Plus, with the addition of advanced no-code customization tools, they offer ample flexibility to tweak and customize the generated designs based on user preferences.

TeleportHQ, for example, offers a visual no-code editor and the ability to export raw code, enabling developers to fine-tune their designs and integrate them into custom frameworks. It offers just enough functionality to help experienced professionals reduce their ramp-up time when working on new projects, while still offering enough freedom to try innovative things and add personal touches.

10Web is another great example of this. It’s a platform that’s custom-built for marketing and design agencies, with advanced features like project management, white labeling, and automated design suggestions. These tools help agency owners save time and effort, while still retaining quality in their website designs.

#5 AI website builders are cost-prohibitive

A common misconception is that AI website builders are cost-prohibitive, making them inaccessible for small businesses or individuals with limited budgets. This is far from the truth. Many of these website builders offer a range of affordable pricing plans, with some even providing timed trials and free options to get started.

For instance, Wix AI offers plans starting at just $17 per month, with a free trial available to test the site builder before committing to a paid plan. Hostinger, on the other hand, provides AI-featured plans starting from as low as $2.69 per month (with our Hostinger promo codes ), with features like automated design suggestions, AI-powered heatmaps, and ChatGPT-based content creation.

Hiring a professional web developer can be expensive, often costing hundreds or even thousands of dollars for a custom website. In contrast, AI website builders automate much of the design and development process, significantly reducing the time and cost involved. This makes them an attractive option for those who need a functional and aesthetically pleasing website quickly and affordably.