WD quietly add uninspiring, entry-level SSD to its line up — available with a 4TB capacity, the Blue SN5000 is as bland as it can be but at least it is affordable
WD is back with another SSD that offers good speeds at a great price - but that's about it.
Western Digital (WD) is one of the top makers of SSDs right now, and its range is now expanding with the introduction of the WD Blue SN5000, available in 500GB, 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB options – at a very reasonable price.
Anyone who has undertaken the task of building a PC will be familiar with WD and the sheer range of SSDs it offers is a little dizzying.
The new WD Blue SN5000 range offers twice as much storage on offer here over the previous-generation SSDs, and the starting price of $79.99 on the Western Digital website for the 500GB model, currently reduced by $10, is very tempting.
WD Blue SN5000
In comparison to the previous SN850X NVMe and SN700 NVMe SSDs (which comes in a striking red), the SN5000 is cheaper but lacks some of the more high-end features of those two, like an optional heatsink.
As you might expect, WD is hyping up the AI applications of the SN5000 SSDs, thanks to NVMe, PCIe Gen 4, and Western Digital's nCache 4.0 tech making things really sing.
The company says users can expect read speeds of up to 5,500MB/s2 on the 4TB model, and up to 1,200T BW endurance for creating ideas and everything else.
One thing to note: to make the most of the SSD's NVME PCIe Gen 4, you're going to need a M.2 2280 slot on your computer, so be wary of that when making your decision on the SN5000.
To be sure, these the SN5000s are not exciting, but then do you want your SSD to do the job and perform, or offer bells and whistles? We mentioned that the entry-level 500GB model is $80, and the top-end 4TB model is priced at a reasonable $279.99 with a $10 discount right now.
Max Slater-Robins has been writing about technology for nearly a decade at various outlets, covering the rise of the technology giants, trends in enterprise and SaaS companies, and much more besides. Originally from Suffolk, he currently lives in London and likes a good night out and walks in the countryside.