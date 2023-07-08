Watch out - those Taylor Swift Eras tickets could be a scam

Fans are being warned to look out for scams as they try to secure tickets for Taylor Swift’s Eras tour in 2024, with opportunistic attackers keen to capitalize on the huge demand.

Cybersecurity analysts often warn of the potential for attacks as scammers seek out stressed individuals looking to purchase tickets in haste, and with her huge global appeal, Taylor Swift’s fans are not immune from such attacks.

Furthermore, with pre-registration now delayed amid heightened interest for the musician’s tour, tensions are at an all-time high as fans become even more likely to fall for cons.

Make sure your Taylor Swift tickets are legitimate

Fans are being urged to make sure that the website they buy tickets from are legitimate, and that they come from trusted tour partners like Ticketmaster and AXS.

According to Action Fraud , £6.7 million was lost to ticket fraud in 2022 as the UK experienced its first full summer without covid restrictions. With July 2022 proving the most significant month, almost £1 million was lost to ticket fraud, or an astonishing £1,282 per victim.

Pauline Smith, Head of Action Fraud, said: “Remember, if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.”

Moreover, Action Fraud advises fans to be vigilant about payment methods, avoiding bank transfers and instead opting for above-board credit card processing services and payment gateways like PayPal.

The Take Five to Stop Fraud campaign also encourages buyers to pause before spending money to make sure that there are no signs of fraud. Tickets are typically held in baskets for a short period of time which is enough to take a step back and think. On the other hand, scammers often ramp up the pressure by pushing victims to act fast.

Finally, Action Fraud asks those with any suspicions to get in contact online via actionfraud.police.uk or by calling 0300 123 2040 in an effort to prevent, or at least reduce, future attacks.