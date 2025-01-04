Vonage upgrades VCC Intelligent Workspace with AI tools to boost productivity

AI-driven platform reshapes customer service with smarter, faster tools

Vonage Fusion bridges agents and experts for collaboration

Unified communication channels empower agents across voice, video, and chat

Vonage has unveiled a new platform designed to elevate customer interactions through automation and artificial intelligence (AI).

The company's new Vonage Contact Center (VCC) Intelligent Workspace uses its global communications APIs and advanced AI tools to provide agents with intelligent insights, global calling capabilities, and next-generation network APIs.

These tools allow agents to focus on delivering seamless customer experiences, fostering stronger business outcomes and lasting customer loyalty.

Unified solutions for streamlined communication

The VCC Intelligent Workspace supports a seamless integration with Vonage Business Communications (VBC) through the Vonage Fusion offering. This solution makes collaboration between contact center agents and back-office employees easier, enabling faster resolutions to customer issues.

It incorporates tools such as subject matter expert “swarms,” which help organizations address complex customer needs or secure high-profile sales, with the tool able to synchronize with video conferencing platform Microsoft Teams, helping agents identify the most suitable expert in real-time.

The Workspace also helps reduce the complexity of managing multi-channel interactions and unifies communication channels such as voice, video, chat, and messaging, helping agents provide consistent support without toggling between disconnected systems.

With embedded AI capabilities, VCC enables features like intelligent virtual agents, real-time transcription, summarization, and enhanced noise cancellation.

The platform’s multi-mode agent model allows organizations to mix different agent experiences within the same backend system while maintaining unified analytics and insights, offering integration with leading CRM software, such as Salesforce Service Cloud Voice.

“Now more than ever, the contact centre is a vital link between customers and brands, and its ability to drive customer engagement, satisfaction and loyalty is critical to creating the kind of customer experiences that drive repeat business and customer loyalty,” said Reggie Scales, Head of Applications for Vonage.

“In an increasingly digital world, AI is crucial to delivering these kinds of enhanced experiences - across all modes of communication. By providing our customers with a fully integrated contact centre platform, as well as the APIs to layer AI-infused capabilities across every customer touchpoint, VCC Intelligent Workspace offers the simplicity of a single-vendor, integrated solution, that is fully extensible and easy to implement for businesses of all sizes,” Scales added.