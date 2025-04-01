VMware Workstation users report major issues following Broadcom mass redirect

News
By published

Built-in automatic updates are broken

VMware
(Image credit: Ferran Rodenas / Flickr)
  • Users report VMware Workstation automatic updates are broken
  • The error was caused by a URL redirect
  • We don’t know if it was intentional, but users should be on their guard

VMware Workstation’s automatic update feature is reportedly broken due to Broadcom’s redirection of the download URL to a generic support page.

A Bleeping Computer report notes the program attempts to connect to softwareupdate.broadcom.com/cds for updates, but the URL is redirecting to support.broadcom.com, causing certification errors.

For now, users are just receiving an error message, and it’s unclear whether Broadcom is working on a fix for its VMware Workstation product.

Broadcom has redirected an automatic update URL

“A certificate error occurred while connecting to the update server. Check your Internet settings or contact your system administrator,” the error reads.

Although the VMware Workstation automatic update mechanism no longer works, users can still manually download and install updates from Broadcom’s website, however the change has frustrated users who received no prior warning. It’s unclear if the change is intentional.

Moreover, VMware Workstation continues to function, but users who fail to manually install updates could expose themselves to bugs and other vulnerabilities.

One user noted that the issue started on March 24, and also affects VMware Fusion Pro. Another user replied: “A post from a Broadcom employee over in the Fusion community indicates that they have changed the software update infrastructure for their products.”

Another wrote: “Broadcom, which now manages VMware products, has reportedly discontinued the in-product update feature for VMware Workstation Pro.”

In the months and years following its acquisition of VMware, Broadcom has built itself a history of upsetting customers with major changes to the product portfolio and pricing strategy.

TechRadar Pro has asked the company whether it intended to end automatic updates, but we did not receive an immediate response. Any updates will be posted here.

You might also like

Craig Hale
Craig Hale

With several years’ experience freelancing in tech and automotive circles, Craig’s specific interests lie in technology that is designed to better our lives, including AI and ML, productivity aids, and smart fitness. He is also passionate about cars and the decarbonisation of personal transportation. As an avid bargain-hunter, you can be sure that any deal Craig finds is top value!

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about pro
A person on there phone with a cloud backup isometric hovering over the phone.

Digital backups come out on top amongst TechRadar readers this World Backup day
Amazon Nova

Amazon launches AI agent which can take control of a web browser
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge on display the January 22, 2025 Galaxy Unpacked event.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge leaks reveal a likely release date – 5 reasons it could be worth waiting for
See more latest
Most Popular
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge on display the January 22, 2025 Galaxy Unpacked event.
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge leaks reveal a likely release date – 5 reasons it could be worth waiting for
Lenovo copilot+ PC
Copilot+ PCs with AMD or Intel CPUs are finally getting some key AI features in Windows 11 – although I’m starting to doubt Recall will ever happen
A person on there phone with a cloud backup isometric hovering over the phone.
Digital backups come out on top amongst TechRadar readers this World Backup day
A screenshot of a demasked Miles Morales in his ripped superhero suit in Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse
Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse finally has a release date, and I can't believe I have to wait so long to find out how Miles Morales' story ends
Amazon Nova
Amazon launches AI agent which can take control of a web browser
Shark FlexBreeze HydroGo fan
Remember the Shark fan that spits on you to keep you cool? Now it has a portable sibling for on-the-go misting
An Amazon Luna system and app running
EA games are finally coming to Amazon Luna and I can't wait to play The Sims 4 on my phone
Nintendo Switch 2
Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con mouse functionality hinted at again in Nintendo Today teaser
Destin Daniel Cretton stands on stage behind a Spider-Man: Brand New Day poster during CinemaCon
CinemaCon 2025 live – all the latest new movie announcements, from 2 Spider-Man movies to Zelda, The Beatles and more coming!
Lucia looks at the backseats of a car
Take-Two won't reveal the GTA 6 release date until we're 'relatively' close to launch: 'We want to maintain the anticipation and the excitement'