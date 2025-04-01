VMware Workstation users report major issues following Broadcom mass redirect
Built-in automatic updates are broken
- Users report VMware Workstation automatic updates are broken
- The error was caused by a URL redirect
- We don’t know if it was intentional, but users should be on their guard
VMware Workstation’s automatic update feature is reportedly broken due to Broadcom’s redirection of the download URL to a generic support page.
A Bleeping Computer report notes the program attempts to connect to softwareupdate.broadcom.com/cds for updates, but the URL is redirecting to support.broadcom.com, causing certification errors.
For now, users are just receiving an error message, and it’s unclear whether Broadcom is working on a fix for its VMware Workstation product.
Broadcom has redirected an automatic update URL
“A certificate error occurred while connecting to the update server. Check your Internet settings or contact your system administrator,” the error reads.
Although the VMware Workstation automatic update mechanism no longer works, users can still manually download and install updates from Broadcom’s website, however the change has frustrated users who received no prior warning. It’s unclear if the change is intentional.
Moreover, VMware Workstation continues to function, but users who fail to manually install updates could expose themselves to bugs and other vulnerabilities.
One user noted that the issue started on March 24, and also affects VMware Fusion Pro. Another user replied: “A post from a Broadcom employee over in the Fusion community indicates that they have changed the software update infrastructure for their products.”
Another wrote: “Broadcom, which now manages VMware products, has reportedly discontinued the in-product update feature for VMware Workstation Pro.”
In the months and years following its acquisition of VMware, Broadcom has built itself a history of upsetting customers with major changes to the product portfolio and pricing strategy.
TechRadar Pro has asked the company whether it intended to end automatic updates, but we did not receive an immediate response. Any updates will be posted here.
