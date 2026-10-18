Remote Reaper reaches version 1.0 after its Early Access period

Armored vehicles feature vulnerable areas that affect simulated damage outcomes

Players can customize drone frames, motors, propellers, cameras, and payloads

Remote Reaper: FPV Combat Drone Simulator has reached its first full release on Steam, ending an Early Access period that began during development.

Created by Ukrainian developer Vladyslav Fomenko alongside military pilots, the simulator recreates combat scenarios involving remotely controlled aircraft and battlefield electronic interference.

Version 1.0 adds racing courses, expanded missions, customizable aircraft and vehicle damage mechanics, alongside environmental settings that affect visibility and flight behaviour.

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Electronic warfare complicates drone operations

The simulation includes electronic warfare systems that interfere with video transmission and control signals, potentially disrupting communication during critical moments of flight.

Terrain and physical obstacles can also weaken connections between operators and their aircraft, adding further complications to the simulated operating environment.

Different interference patterns affect control and video channels, meaning operators must contend with disruptions rather than relying on uninterrupted transmission throughout each mission.

Armored vehicles feature different protection levels, including additional screens, while vulnerable areas determine whether simulated impacts produce decisive damage or fail to disable their targets.

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The game also includes infantry positions and airborne threats, requiring players to select different approaches according to the scenario and equipment available.

Its aircraft editor supports 7 inch and 10 inch frames, allowing users to configure motors, propellers, cameras, antennas and other components.

Players can select between shaped charges, high explosive fragmentation and explosively formed penetrators, while coaxial motor arrangements provide another configuration option.

These choices affect aircraft weight, thrust and endurance, requiring users to consider flight characteristics when assembling different virtual configurations.

Weather conditions include rain, fog and wind, while changing daylight conditions affect visibility and how clearly players can identify objects during missions.

Version 1.0 expands missions and controller support

The full release adds racing activities across three courses, alongside additional combat scenarios involving airborne threats and ground-based targets.

A built-in mission editor allows players to create scenarios by placing targets, configuring enemy defenses and adjusting electronic warfare conditions.

Online collaborative play also allows several participants to join missions together, coordinate activities and enter sessions that are already underway.

The game supports a wide range of controllers including RadioMaster, DJI FPV, TBS and BetaFPV equipment, alongside Xbox and PlayStation gamepads and more.

Realistic control mode uses the game's flight physics with radio controllers or gamepads, while a simplified option supports keyboard and mouse operation.

The simplified configuration maintains aircraft altitude automatically and includes a speed boost, making the controls more accessible to players unfamiliar with conventional FPV equipment.

The game requires Windows 11 and at least 16GB of memory, a six-core processor running at 2.4GHz and an NVIDIA GTX 2060 graphics card.

Recommended specifications include 32GB of memory, an NVIDIA RTX 3060 GPU and either an Intel Core i7 6600K or AMD Ryzen 5 5600 processor.

Both configurations require 10GB of available storage and DirectX 12, while the recommended setup additionally specifies broadband internet access.

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