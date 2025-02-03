UK to ally with EU for Horizon research projects

The UK is partnering with the EU on research projects

Projects include climate change protection and cancer research

Horizon Europe brings together top scientists from around the world

The UK has announced plans to deepen and strengthen links with the EU, especially in regards to research and innovation projects around technology.

The news will see the UK launch a nationwide advertising campaign and a series of roadshows in hopes of attracting researchers to join the EU’s cutting edge research programme, Horizon Europe.

Horizon Europe, which is the largest programme of research collaboration in the world, has a budget of almost €100 billion. The programme has five missions; adaption to climate change, cancer research, restoring oceans and waters, building climate-neutral and smart cities, and restoring and protect soil health.

An innovation powerhouse

The UK is not the only non-EU nation to participate in Horizon Europe, with other partnerships including South Korea, New Zealand, and Norway.

To further boost collaboration, the UK is also set to join four European Research Infrastructure Consortia (ERICs). These will bring together the continent’s brightest minds, to foster ‘deep and high quality links’.

By participating in these research programmes, not only will the UK hope to benefit from the findings of the research projects by developing climate friendly practices and protections, but also in forging collaborative relationships with the top researchers around the world.

“There is no question about it: we stand our best chance of tackling the great challenges of our era, from climate change to public health, to growing economies that work for everyone, by bringing the brightest minds from across the UK and the European Union, together,” said UK Science and Technology Secretary, Peter Kyle.

“The UK is determined to give our researchers, innovators and businesses the opportunities and platforms they need to bring their great ideas to life, to the benefit of us all – all of which is highlighted by our new Horizon ad campaign. I’m pleased to have had such fruitful conversations with my European friends and colleagues, on taking this vital partnership even further.”