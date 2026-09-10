UK government lays out 'refreshed approach to space' including boosted comms and defence capabilities

The British government is using its UK Space Strategy to drive growth and reindustrialise the country

£7.8 billion fund will back the project until 2030

Funding will boost European rocket programs, space science and exploration, rail connectivity, astronomy and space science research, and space weather forecasting

The British government has announced a multi-faceted UK Space Strategy which seeks to “reindustrialise the country” with a £7.8 billion investment between now and 2030. Uniting a number of scientific and communications programs, the strategy is also part of the UK’s defense plans, which have been under fire in recent months.

While improved rail connectivity and satellite communications for rural communities will make a difference to everyday life, the program is largely focused on various scientific research projects, from pioneering orbital assembly and manufacturing to exploration and extraterrestrial weather.

Replacing 2021’s National Space Strategy, the UK Space Strategy is backed by two key ministers, and supported by various bodies with an interest in orbital research, science, and defene.

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Research and ISAM

The £7.8 billion fund is intended for a variety of purposes, unified under the UK Space Strategy. These include a £149 million contribution to the European Space Agency’s (ESA) Vigil mission, and £880 million to improve space-based intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance, technologies that enable the UK to monitor military activity and protect assets in orbit.

A further £2.8 billion aims to strengthen the connectivity in Low Earth Orbit and SKYNET defense communications programs.

The UK government expects the UK’s space sector to grow beyond its current £18.6 billion value, with further funds allocated to rail connectivity (£57 million), developing SaxaVord Spaceport in Shetland (£30 million) and space science and exploration missions (£163 million). Projects like the Rosalind Franklin Mars Rover are cited in the announcement, with an indication that similar projects can be part of the reindustrialization program.

Representatives from UKspace (a space industry trade association), ADS Group (a similar body for aerospace, defense, security and space businesses), the Space Academic Network, and the Met Office have thrown their weight behind the UK Space Strategy. In addition, there is support from Joanne Wheeler, MBE, director of the Earth & Space Sustainability Initiative.

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A new frontier

A pair of prominent politicians back the UK Space Strategy, with Business, Innovation, Science and Trade Secretary, Jonathan Reynolds, stating "As space becomes a new frontier of economic and military competition, this plan will help keep Britain secure by strengthening our ability to launch satellites, detect threats and protect the services people rely on every day.”

Meanwhile, Defence Secretary Wes Streeting, said: “As threats in orbit grow more sophisticated, so must our ability to detect and respond to them, ensuring we protect the interests of the UK and allies while fueling economic growth along the way.”

Streeting also referred to the Defence Investment Plan, a commitment to increase defense spending to 2.7% of GDP by 2029, as part of the UK’s move towards a NATO commitment of 5% GDP by 2035.

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