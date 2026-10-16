Scancom has long been one of our favorite sites for business SIM and eSIM cards. One stand-out option I've found is the Three 1000GB data eSIM is £54 (was £249.99). That works out at just shy of £2.35 a month contract-free, with no monthly fees when you use code HUKD MAX.

For businesses that rely on internet connectivity away from a fixed office, this is a great alternative to expensive monthly mobile broadband plans. Although this is a Three SIM, it can automatically access Vodafone's network through Multi-Operator Core Network (MOCN) technology.

• Best for: Sole traders, small businesses, remote workers, and anyone eligible who needs substantial mobile data for work.

• Why we like it: The data allowance renews each month until September 2028, without needing to worry about monthly payments. It offers 1,000GB of 5G mobile data every month with automatic access to Vodafone's network where supported.

• Keep in mind: You'll need to be registered as a sole trader to get the SIM card at this price. As ever, I recommend checking network coverage before signing up too.

Today's best Three SIM deal

Why we recommend it

As a Three SIM card, it uses Vodafone's network through Multi-Operator Core Network technology. That means you may benefit from improved reception in areas where Three's signal is weaker, although actual availability and speeds will depend on local network conditions.

You can opt for a physical SIM or eSIM (a digital eSIM delivered by email as a QR code) when buying. The data allowance renews each month until September 2028, without needing to worry about monthly payments.

Price context & historical value

Scancom normally charges £249.99 for this SIM deal, but entering HUKD MAX at checkout reduces the price to £54. That's a saving of £195.99, or approximately 78%. It's a brilliant deal, and cheaper than it has been lately.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Three 1000GB data SIM if...

You need regular large amounts of mobile data. It could be useful for connecting a laptop or compatible mobile router when working away from the office.

❌ Skip the Three 1000GB data SIM if...

You aren't eligible as a business or registered sole trader. It's also unsuitable if you need a mobile plan that includes calls, text messages, or international roaming. There's no built-in data usage monitoring, either, so you'll need to track consumption via your device or a third-party application.