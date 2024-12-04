Three steps to take with governance and culture to catalyze AI success

Businesses are playing catch-up with AI. The rapid pace of AI in general, and generative AI (GenAI) in particular, has put an extraordinarily powerful new tool in our hands while we’re still learning how and where to use it. We’ve been impressed by the technology’s capabilities, but now we must get serious about AI's real-life business impact. The question is: Do we know how?

Skills, governance, and culture are essential to making GenAI a success. A recent IBM study found that while CEOs globally realize the need for GenAI governance, only 39% said they have good GenAI governance in place. Yet they’re driven to take risks and make significant GenAI investments, even without understanding its full value. This is because the danger of falling behind competitors and missing out on the potential gains it could bring would be worse.

All the while, hackers continue to target employees with AI generating smarter phishing emails, texts, and even deep fakes. In one of the largest corporate frauds known to date, a finance worker transferred more than $25 million to scammers using deepfake technology to pose as a company’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO) on a video conference call.

Creating guardrails and governance around using GenAI more safely, securely, and effectively, while cultivating a culture around AI is essential to GenAI’s success in business. Here are three steps you can take to develop governance and culture in your organisation that pave the way for success with AI.

Matt Ausman Social Links Navigation Chief Information Officer at Zebra Technologies.

1. Establish an AI governance structure

This first critical step is how we began our AI journey. It’s tempting to jump right in with new technology like GenAI, but wise to take a step back and structure how to leverage it across your organization.

Effective AI integration begins with a solid governance structure. To establish AI governance, you need to define a set of core principles reflecting your organization's values and covering aspects like data privacy, security, and ethical AI use.

A governance or executive steering committee defines guidelines on how to leverage GenAI safely and securely. This group should be cross-functional and include top-level executives from business units across your organization, including representatives from legal and security. Together, they determine the best tools, platforms, and standards for your organization, establishing security, privacy, and legal foundations to guide your GenAI journey.

Without a governing body in place, your business cannot address any potential privacy, confidentiality, or data leakage issues. For example, imagine employees using GenAI ‘x’, inputting valuable or confidential company information as part of their work. Unless this risk was identified, reviewed, and mitigated, that company information could be used to further train the GenAI ‘x’ algorithm and potentially leak private company information publicly.

Legal risks are another growing business concern. Lawsuits are growing against AI companies whose models may include confidential, copyrighted, or proprietary information – and companies that leverage infringing services may also be liable or sued. A governance model works to ensure legal protections are in place. For example, ensuring your agreement with an AI service provider includes a strong indemnity in your favor will help mitigate your risk exposure if you are sued based on your use of a service provider’s AI solution.

Before embarking on an AI journey for your organization, it’s critical to create a governance team or steering committee to oversee the process. The risks – and rewards – are too great to leave using GenAI to chance. Remember, governance is not about crushing innovation. It’s about creating an environment where employees can leverage GenAI for greater efficiency and innovation – safely. The focus should be on aligning with your organization's values and creating a safe environment for your AI journey.

2. Operationalize AI excellence

Once the ground rules are established, the next step is to put the foundational governance policies, Generative AI tools, platforms and standards into practice. A working committee, or center of excellence, can bring GenAI to life and continually improve its use throughout your organization.

A working committee develops a common architecture, framework, and use cases that the whole company can leverage within the guides established by the governing committee. Ideally, your AI platform should align with the other tech platforms standardized across your organization. By taking this approach, you can develop proprietary GenAI tools so that everyone across the organization can use AI securely, keeping all information within our walls; our organization's information isn’t used by external entities to train AI models.

This approach democratizes the use of GenAI. The nature of the technology is such that whether you are a business user or an IT team member, you can be very proficient in AI based on the nature of the tools made available throughout an organization.

Turning AI principles into actionable policies that organizations can follow effectively and responsibly is a significant challenge. Governance develops the guiding roadmap and the working committee delivers AI platforms, tools and use cases. But when it comes to helping ensure employees embrace the GenAI tools, that’s where culture comes in.

3. Build AI culture from the bottom up and the top down

It’s the human touch that brings AI culture to life. Companies should look to have a full-circle AI culture, where people from every level of the organization share their passion and knowledge about AI.

Senior leaders should be participating and leading by example, learning about the GenAI tools and leveraging them, encouraging their teams to do the same. Additionally, every employee should receive GenAI training. This will help employees upskill, build a baseline of understanding, reduce fear of AI, and adopt internal AI tools more broadly.

It’s important to foster a culture that supports learning and innovation when it comes to GenAI. Empower those using GenAI to share their experiences related to working and learning with new technology and provide learning and training opportunities to your AI evangelists. AI culture is being built this way as more and more employees leverage GenAI and know how to get the most out of it.

GenAI for the generations

GenAI in business isn’t just for data scientists. Its capabilities can be leveraged across your organization by every employee. As AI technologies become more prevalent, it’s crucial employees are equipped to handle the opportunities and threats that come with it. A governing structure and working committee can provide the GenAI roadmap that brings people together as they delve into this tech journey successfully.

