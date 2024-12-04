This tablet has a genius feature I want every vendor to copy: a second USB-C port that allows you to display content on an external screen

AI-powered Allwinner CPU supports advanced tasks like video upscaling

Chinese electronics manufacturer Teclast has launched its latest tablet, the P50AI. Powered by an Allwinner A733 octa-core processor with a 3 TOPS NPU, it can handle a number of AI-driven tasks such as video upscaling, color optimization, hands-free gesture control, and text extraction. It also offers an AI posture awareness feature, which reminds users to sit up straight if it spots them slouching.

The device’s 11-inch IPS display offers a 90Hz refresh rate for smooth visuals, and the tablet comes with up to 16GB of memory (6GB LPDDR5 RAM and 10GB virtual) and 128GB of UFS3.0 storage, expandable by an additional 1TB via MicroSD.

Running on Android 15 with TeclastOS, the tablet offers a handy PC Mode, which lets users switch to a desktop-like experience. They can open multiple windows or apps, resize and rearrange them, and pair the tablet with a keyboard and mouse. Multi-window management and single-app screen recording features are also on offer.

Dual USB-C ports

A standout feature of the P50AI, for me, is its dual USB-C ports, which can be used simultaneously. The primary port supports 10Gbps data transfer and video output via DisplayPort (DP), allowing the tablet to connect to external displays. A low-cost tablet like this with video-in capability, enabling it to function as a portable monitor, remains on my wish list.

Connectivity options are provided through Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.4. Other features include a 7000mAh battery, dual speakers, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and dual-mic noise reduction. The camera setup includes a 13MP rear camera with an AI secondary lens for quicker focus and shooting, and a 5MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

The tablet has a sleek metal body with rounded edges and comes in a Guava Teal finish. It measures 258mm x 170mm x 8.3mm and weighs 530g. Priced at around $145 on Temu and just $125.32 on AliExpress, the P50AI should be available on Amazon soon.

