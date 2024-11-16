This obscure rugged tablet beats Samsung, Apple iPad featurewise — sporting a 30,000mAh battery, dual 5G SIM and 108-megapixel camera sensor

Active 10 Pro from Blackview is a durable tablet for extreme environments

Equipped with a 30,000mAh battery and 55W fast charging

Features include 108MP camera, glove mode, and camping light

You may not be too familiar with Blackview, but this Hong Kong-based technology brand has been producing rugged smartphones and tablets for over 11 years. The company’s BV9900 Pro is one of our favorite rugged smartphones, notable for its FLIR thermal imaging camera, among other features.

Now, Blackview’s new Active 10 Pro rugged tablet is (on paper at least) an equally impressive piece of tech, designed specifically for demanding environments.

The Active 10 Pro is available in black and orange and weighs 1214g. With dimensions of 267.6 x 179 x 19.5 mm, it’s a solidly built device rated IP68, IP69K, and MIL-STD-810H, ensuring it can withstand harsh conditions.

30,000mAh battery

Running on DokeOS_P 4.0 based on Android 14, the tablet features a 10.95-inch FHD+ IPS display with a 1920x1200 resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 , along with a 90Hz dynamic refresh rate for smooth visuals.

The Active 10 Pro is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor, reaching speeds up to 2.5GHz. It offers 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage, expandable up to 2TB via TF card.

The Active 10 Pro boasts a substantial 30,000mAh battery with 55W fast charging, far surpassing most tablets, including Apple’s iPad lineup. For example, the iPad Pro 13-inch model, Apple’s most advanced tablet, has a 10,340mAh battery - significantly smaller than the Active 10 Pro's.

The tablet’s camera setup includes a 50MP Samsung JN1 front camera and a 108MP Samsung HM6 rear camera, plus an additional 20MP Sony night vision camera, promising high-quality imaging in various lighting conditions.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Audio is provided by dual Harman Kardon stereo speakers, and for connectivity it supports dual SIM cards and covers a wide range of network bands, from 2G to 5G. The device also offers NFC, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, and compatibility with GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and Beidou navigation systems.

The tablet includes an upgraded glove mode with 30% higher sensitivity, making it easier to use in harsh environments (the tablet can operate in temperatures from -40°C to +60°C). Additionally, it’s equipped with a 400lx super-bright camping light, providing illumination in low-light or outdoor situations.

There's no word on cost or availability for the Active 10 Pro yet, but Blackview's rugged products do tend to be competitively priced, offering good value for those seeking durability, functionality, and a really big battery.