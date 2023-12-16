This phone-sized Chromebox from the world's leading PC manufacturer saves on desk space - and can conveniently attach to the back of a new range of monitors to create an upgradeable all-in-one computer

ChromeOS, Google's browser-based operating system, is most commonly associated with Chromebooks. But it also powers Chromeboxes - small desktop computers.

Now, Lenovo is set to launch the Chromebox Micro, a high-performance, ultra-thin media player that is as affordable as it is compact.

The Micro is Lenovo's first venture into smaller form factor Chromeboxes, and it comes in a fanless, ventless, and dust-proof design. Despite its miniature size - smaller than many smartphones - the Chromebox Micro can support dual 4K displays, which could be incredibly useful for those looking to spruce up a home office.

There are special monitors for it, too

The Chromebox Micro is equipped with multiple ports, including USB-A, USB-C, and HDMI, and even has screw holes for easy mounting.

In collaboration with Instorescreen, Lenovo will also be offering 15.6-inch and 21.5-inch inFLEX displays that are specifically designed for the new product. These high-resolution displays have a rear cavity that the Chromebox Micro fits perfectly into, ensuring all ports are easily accessible. To manage cables, the Chromebox Micro connects to the inFLEX displays via a single USB-C cable, providing video, power, and data.

"The Lenovo Chromebox Micro is a marvel of technological design and innovation," noted Marc Godin, Vice President and General Manager of Commercial Smart Devices Solutions Group. "It powers an extensive array of digital solutions tailored for a diverse range of industries and environments. This device can transform any business by offering unparalleled visual experiences in a small yet powerful solution that's easy to deploy."

The Chromebox Micro is loaded with a fanless Intel Celeron N4500 (Jasper Lake) dual-core processor, and has 8GB of memory and 32GB eMMC of storage.

It will be available in select markets worldwide starting from the first quarter of 2024, with prices starting at $219. Pricing for the inFLEX displays has yet to be announced.

(Image credit: Instorescreen)