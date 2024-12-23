This new rugged Panasonic 2-in-1 tablet with 13th-gen Intel processors, 5G connectivity, and a 12-inch QHD display is perfect for even the toughest conditions

Toughbook 33mk4 features MIL-STD 810H military standard certification

Advanced 5G connectivity ensures seamless data transfer in the field

Extended 15 hours battery life promises long-life usage

Panasonic has announced the TOUGHBOOK 33mk4, a new rugged tablet promising 2-in-1 functionality and enhancements in performance, connectivity, and screen technology.

The device was designed to for the needs of mobile workers across various industries, meeting both the MIL-STD 810H military standard developed by the US Department of Defense as well as the IEC 60529 industry standard for electronic devices.

The TOUGHBOOK 33mk4 integrates Intel's 13th-generation processors, advanced 5G connectivity, and a unique 12-inch Quad High Definition (QHD) display that boosts usability in field environments.

Toughbook 33mk4

The TOUGHBOOK 33mk4 comes with an Intel Core i5 processor from the 13th generation, featuring Intel vPro Technology, also known as "Raptor Lake." This device also has an optional upgrade which uses the Intel Core i7 processor which offers greater computing power and is for users with more demanding tasks.

The 12-inch QHD screen of the TOUGHBOOK 33mk4 is not the largest around, but does come with a resolution of 2160 x 1440 pixels and an aspect ratio of 3:2, offering more vertical space compared to the traditional 16:9 seen in many larger 14-inch models.

This improvement in display design meets a shift in user preference, where larger and more detailed screens are necessary for increased productivity in the field. Panasonic believes that for professionals in industries such as utilities, automotive, and defense, this display means easier navigation and interpretation of complex visual information.

The TOUGHBOOK 33mk4 supports 5G connectivity out of the box, offering mobile workers faster data transfer speeds, ultra-low latency, and improved reliability in various environments. It also supports standalone (SA) 5G networks enabling users to securely transfer large amounts of data while in the field. Moreover, the device’s optional GPS and improved Bluetooth technology further increase its connectivity flexibility.

This notebook is also rated IP65 for dust and water resistance making it suitable for use in harsh conditions, and also boasts 15 hours of battery life, making it suitable for long work shifts where charging may not be immediately available.

With certification for Red Hat Enterprise Linux, the TOUGHBOOK 33mk4 is ideal for businesses that require secure, Linux-based solutions, expanding its appeal to more sectors where security and compatibility are paramount.