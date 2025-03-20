This is the first quantum computer you can actually buy (and use, and power): Equal1's Bell-1 uses a standard power socket

News
By published

Self-contained cooling keeps the processor stable at -272.85 degrees Celsius

Equal1 Bell-1 quantum computer
(Image credit: Equal1)
  • Equal1’s Bell-1 quantum computer runs on 1600W and plugs into a standard power socket
  • Deploying Bell-1 is as easy as setting up workstations
  • Equal1’s system offers future-proof quantum power without infrastructure changes

Equal1 has introduced the Bell-1, the first quantum computer designed for real-world deployment, integrating seamlessly into existing high-performance computing (HPC) environments without requiring specialized infrastructure or extensive cooling.

Operating on just 1600W and plugging into a standard socket, it installs easily and stands as one of the best workstations, bringing quantum computing from research labs to practical applications in AI, financial modeling, and scientific research.

It's the first fully rack-mounted system that fits into standard data centers, deploying alongside classical hardware to become one of the most powerful computers for tackling complex problems.

A quantum server ready for any data center

Built on Equal1’s silicon-based quantum processor technology, Bell-1 functions as a plug-and-play solution that delivers quantum acceleration for advanced simulations, cryptography, and optimization without requiring infrastructure modifications.

Bell-1 overcomes one of quantum computing’s biggest engineering challenges by using a self-contained cryogenic cooling system to maintain its silicon quantum processor at 0.3 Kelvin (-272.85°C) without an external dilution refrigerator, making it an engineering marvel that operates efficiently within the noisy and thermally demanding environment of an enterprise data center.

Designed to work alongside classical HPC systems, Bell-1 integrates seamlessly into existing infrastructure with its 6-qubit UnityQ processor, handling specialized workloads that classical computers struggle with, making it a compelling option for industries requiring high-performance computing and a strong contender for the best small business servers as a future-proof quantum solution.

The system fits within a standard 600mm x 1000mm x 1600mm server rack and weighs approximately 200kg, making it comparable in size to existing HPC servers.

“Bell-1 represents a paradigm shift in how quantum computing is deployed and utilized. We’ve taken quantum technology out of the lab and into real-world environments where it can drive innovation. This is the dawn of Quantum Computing 2.0—where accessibility, scalability, and practicality take center stage,” said Jason Lynch, CEO of Equal1

“By eliminating the barriers of cost, infrastructure, and complexity, Equal1 is empowering businesses to harness the exponential power of quantum computing today—not in some distant future. Bell-1 is not just an advancement—it’s a revolution in computing.”

You may also like

Efosa Udinmwen
Efosa Udinmwen
Freelance Journalist

Efosa has been writing about technology for over 7 years, initially driven by curiosity but now fueled by a strong passion for the field. He holds both a Master's and a PhD in sciences, which provided him with a solid foundation in analytical thinking. Efosa developed a keen interest in technology policy, specifically exploring the intersection of privacy, security, and politics. His research delves into how technological advancements influence regulatory frameworks and societal norms, particularly concerning data protection and cybersecurity. Upon joining TechRadar Pro, in addition to privacy and technology policy, he is also focused on B2B security products. Efosa can be contacted at this email: udinmwenefosa@gmail.com

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Microsoft Majorana-1 quantum chip
Microsoft set to rival Google, IBM with first-of-its-kind quantum chip with topological core architecture
Comino Grando Server
Puget Systems partners with Comino to bring more affordable liquid cooled dual-CPU, 8-GPU systems to the masses
HPE ProLiant Gen12 server
HPE launches slew of Xeon-based Proliant servers which claim to be impervious to quantum computing threats
A picture of the grando comino workstation without the lid, exposing eight GPUs
Want a PC with 8 (yes, 8) AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX GPUs? Here’s one and OMG, you could even add Intel Arc GPUs
diamond gemstone
Diamond set to become mainstream coolant for AI GPU servers as world’s best thermal conductor promises 25% better overclocking, and 'double performance per watt'
HP LaserJet 8501x
HP launches world's first printers that can resist quantum computer attacks
Latest in Pro
ransomware avast
Ransomware attacks are costing Government offices a month of downtime on average
Lock on Laptop Screen
Data breach at Pennsylvania education union potentially exposes 500,000 victims
Data leak
Top collectibles site leaks personal data of nearly a million users
Spyware
Stalkerware data breach potentially hits over 2 million users, including thousands of Apple devices
An American flag flying outside the US Capitol building against a blue sky
Five Eyes "cannot replace US intel in Ukraine", claims former US Cyber Command Chief
An AI face in profile against a digital background.
Getting your data ready as the AI race heats up
Latest in News
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max REVIEW
The latest batch of leaked iPhone 17 dummy units appear to show where glass meets metal on the new designs
Hornet swings their weapon in mid air
Hollow Knight: Silksong could potentially launch this year and I reckon it could be a great game for an Xbox handheld
ransomware avast
Ransomware attacks are costing Government offices a month of downtime on average
Cassian looking at someone off-camera from a TIE fighter cockpit in Andor season 2
Star Wars: Andor creator is taking a stance against AI by canceling plans to release its scripts, and I completely get why
Nintendo x Seattle Mariners partnership
The Nintendo Switch 2 logo will be featured on the Seattle Mariners' baseball jerseys this season
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max Review
Siri's chances to beat ChatGPT just got a whole lot better
More about pro
Ryzen AI Max+ 395

Obscure Chinese PC vendor gets preferential AMD treatment as Lisa Su signs first desktop PC with Ryzen AI Max+ 395 ahead of May launch
SanDisk Slim Dual Drive

This is the first 2TB dual-port external SSD ever and it's not as expensive as you may think
Ryzen AI Max+ 395

Obscure Chinese PC vendor gets preferential AMD treatment as Lisa Su signs first desktop PC with Ryzen AI Max+ 395 ahead of May launch
See more latest
Most Popular
Ryzen AI Max+ 395
Obscure Chinese PC vendor gets preferential AMD treatment as Lisa Su signs first desktop PC with Ryzen AI Max+ 395 ahead of May launch
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max REVIEW
The latest batch of leaked iPhone 17 dummy units appear to show where glass meets metal on the new designs
SanDisk Slim Dual Drive
This is the first 2TB dual-port external SSD ever and it's not as expensive as you may think
Bimawen B15.6 TV Pro
A sign of things to come? This portable monitor comes with Google TV, a remote control and a very well hidden Android PC
Cassian looking at someone off-camera from a TIE fighter cockpit in Andor season 2
Star Wars: Andor creator is taking a stance against AI by canceling plans to release its scripts, and I completely get why
Kioxia LC9 2.5 SSD
After 7 years, Exadrive's 100TB 2.5-inch SSD is finally superseded by a far superior 122.88TB model from Kioxia
Nintendo x Seattle Mariners partnership
The Nintendo Switch 2 logo will be featured on the Seattle Mariners' baseball jerseys this season
ransomware avast
Ransomware attacks are costing Government offices a month of downtime on average
Beatles&#039; Abbey Road streaming on Qobuz, on a smartphone
Qobuz reveals how much it really pays per stream, and I want to see more of this transparency to help us spend money more ethically
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max Review
Siri's chances to beat ChatGPT just got a whole lot better