Equal1’s Bell-1 quantum computer runs on 1600W and plugs into a standard power socket

Deploying Bell-1 is as easy as setting up workstations

Equal1’s system offers future-proof quantum power without infrastructure changes

Equal1 has introduced the Bell-1, the first quantum computer designed for real-world deployment, integrating seamlessly into existing high-performance computing (HPC) environments without requiring specialized infrastructure or extensive cooling.

Operating on just 1600W and plugging into a standard socket, it installs easily and stands as one of the best workstations, bringing quantum computing from research labs to practical applications in AI, financial modeling, and scientific research.

It's the first fully rack-mounted system that fits into standard data centers, deploying alongside classical hardware to become one of the most powerful computers for tackling complex problems.

A quantum server ready for any data center

Built on Equal1’s silicon-based quantum processor technology, Bell-1 functions as a plug-and-play solution that delivers quantum acceleration for advanced simulations, cryptography, and optimization without requiring infrastructure modifications.

Bell-1 overcomes one of quantum computing’s biggest engineering challenges by using a self-contained cryogenic cooling system to maintain its silicon quantum processor at 0.3 Kelvin (-272.85°C) without an external dilution refrigerator, making it an engineering marvel that operates efficiently within the noisy and thermally demanding environment of an enterprise data center.

Designed to work alongside classical HPC systems, Bell-1 integrates seamlessly into existing infrastructure with its 6-qubit UnityQ processor, handling specialized workloads that classical computers struggle with, making it a compelling option for industries requiring high-performance computing and a strong contender for the best small business servers as a future-proof quantum solution.

The system fits within a standard 600mm x 1000mm x 1600mm server rack and weighs approximately 200kg, making it comparable in size to existing HPC servers.

“Bell-1 represents a paradigm shift in how quantum computing is deployed and utilized. We’ve taken quantum technology out of the lab and into real-world environments where it can drive innovation. This is the dawn of Quantum Computing 2.0—where accessibility, scalability, and practicality take center stage,” said Jason Lynch, CEO of Equal1

“By eliminating the barriers of cost, infrastructure, and complexity, Equal1 is empowering businesses to harness the exponential power of quantum computing today—not in some distant future. Bell-1 is not just an advancement—it’s a revolution in computing.”