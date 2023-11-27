This is one office chair deal for Cyber Monday that will make work a bit more comfortable

NOUHAUS Ergo3D Ergonomic Office Chair: was $400 Now $370 at Amazon

The NOUHAUS Ergo3D Ergonomic Office Chair is sleek and strong, with dynamic lumbar support, adjustable armrests and an aluminum base. Its super-lounge tilts up to 135°, and with a breathable mesh the chair remains fresh even in any environment.

When it comes to the best office chairs, we have a pretty good idea what to look out for when kitting out the workspace and what to avoid. We're tracking down the best Cyber Monday office chair deals. And this office chair is definitely one to watch - especially if you're all about the ergonomics.

The Nouhaus Ergo3D is currently down from $400 to $370 at Amazon. We really like the design of this mid-range office chair, which feels bold, modern, stylish. That curved, cushioned seat should provide ample support up to 275lbs (on the low to average side, in our experience), while the mesh backrest provides full breathability. The headrest is an excellent addition, as are the 3D adjustable armrests.

Most eye-catching of all is the computer chair's 3D lumbar support. Sometimes known as dynamic lumbar support, it shifts as you shift, providing constant, natural support all day.

The right office chair should alleviate aches and pains and help reduce the risk of long-term health issues arising from sitting for extended periods. The Nouhaus Ergo3D Ergonomic Office Chair is designed to do just that, with its three-dimensional adjustable armrests, adjustable lumbar support, and breathable ElastoMesh fabric.

The chair's adjustable lumbar support helps maintain the natural curve of your spine and supports your lower back to ensure you remain comfortable throughout the day. The 3D adjustable armrests can be customized to your needs, helping you to avoid shoulder and neck pain. The breathable ElastoMesh fabric allows air to circulate through the chair, keeping you cool and comfortable even during extended periods of use.

In addition to comfort, the chair's design is also critical. The chair should be built from high-quality materials and provide an excellent vertical range suitable for height. This will ensure that you feel relaxed and comfortable while working, which can also help you to focus and be more productive. The Neuhaus Ergo3D Ergonomic Office Chair is designed to offer just that, with its sturdy aluminum base, tilt function, and adjustable height range.

The Flexispot OC3B is an ergonomic, breathable mesh office chair with that always welcome addition: a headrest. The chair has non-adjustable (or passive) lumbar support, adjustable seat and armrests, and 90~130-degree tilt. Weight load is only 220lbs, however the chair is larger to accommodate different body types.

This office chair is tailor-made for those with big or tall body types. It boasts a thickened steel tray mechanism and strengthened metal star base. The large seat is cushioned with a fabric-covered thickened memory foam. The tall, mesh backrest allows for breathability. Maximum weight load is 500lbs. For comparison, standard office chairs support around 250-300lbs.