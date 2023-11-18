This Dell monitor has more ports than three Apple MacBook Air laptops put together — it misses out on display perfection as it doesn't come with a webcam or offer 4K resolutions
There are 15 ports and slots in this LED monitor
Dell’s new Ultrasharp 27 Thunderbolt Hub Monitor takes connectivity to new levels with a staggering 15 ports and slots.
The 27-inch LED monitor includes an array of ports for different uses and a built-in cable management system so you can reduce clutter. Chief among its ports is a USB-C with Thunderbolt 4 support, which can transmit video and data while delivering 90W of power as well as up to 2.5GbE speeds with an Ethernet port.
The full array of ports includes HDMI, DisplayPort 1.4, two USB-C ports with Thunderbolt 4, two USB-C 3.2 Gen 2, four USB-A 3.2 Gen 2, an Ethernet port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There’s also a port for a power connector, a security lock slot, and a stand lock. With up to 15 ports and connectivity options, it’s more than three times the four ports in the new 15-inch MacBook Air, which features two USB-C ports with Thunderbolt 4, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a MagSafe charge port.
Lack of 4K the missing puzzle piece
This Dell monitor can certainly stake a claim as being one of the best monitors out there but for the lack of 4K. Its resolution maxes out at 2,550 x 1,440 pixels, but it does support a 120Hz refresh rate. Its maximum brightness is also 350 cd/m2, according to Dell, alongside a color gamut of 100% on the sRGB spectrum.
It also supports up to two PC sources which can be accessed with multitasking features including picture-by-picture, picture-in-picture, and in-built keyboard, video, mouse (KVM) switch to flick between the two with ease.
Elsewhere, the monitor features an Ambient Light Sensor, which tweaks the display’s color and brightness based on users’ surroundings. ComfortView Plus is also fitted to reduce blue light emissions, which might be harmful if users are exposed to these for extended periods, to less than 35% without sacrificing color performance, according to Dell.
