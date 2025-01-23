This AI tool helps content creators block unauthorized scraping and manage bot interactions

Cloudflare AI Audit offers analytics to track and monetize content usage

Creators regain control with automated tools and fair compensation

Cloudflare bridges creators and AI firms for balanced content use

As artificial intelligence use cases continue to evolve, there is a growing concern from website owners and content creators over the unauthorized use of their content by AI bots.

Many websites, ranging from large media corporations to small personal blogs, are being scanned by AI models without the creators’ knowledge or compensation, not only affecting businesses but also diminishing the value of online content.

In response to these challenges, Cloudflare has introduced AI Audit, a new suite of tools designed to help content creators manage how their work is accessed by AI bots.

Cloudflare AI Audit

AI models require large data for training and many website owners often find that their contents are being scraped by bots for use in training artificial intelligence systems.

These bots can scan a website multiple times a day, gathering vast amounts of data, but this AI scraping can be overwhelming for content creators, particularly those running small websites or independent blogs.

Without a clear understanding of how their content is being used or the resources to fight back, creators often have little choice but to allow AI models to scrape their work.

Cloudflare’s AI Audit seeks to change that dynamic, giving creators the tools they need to regain control.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For content creators, this practice presents two major concerns including loss of control over their work and the absence of compensation. Content creators may not even be aware of the scale of these activities, as traditional analytics tools do not usually track how AI models interact with their sites.

AI Audit allows creators to manage and block this activity via an easy, automated, and one-click solution to limit unwanted bot interactions. In addition to automated controls, AI Audit offers detailed analytics that give website owners insights into how often their content is being accessed by AI bots. These analytics reveal the types of bots scanning their site, the purpose behind the data collection, and whether attribution is being given when the data is used.

AI Audit also provides advanced metrics that help content creators negotiate fair deals with AI companies. By understanding the rate at which their content is crawled and utilized, creators can ensure they are compensated for their work. This tool also provides standardized terms of use, helping creators safeguard their rights and maintain control over how their content is used in the growing AI landscape.

Cloudflare is also working on a feature that will allow content creators to set fair prices for the right to scan their content. This will be very helpful for those creators who have no idea how the transaction should proceed and will also make it easier for both creators and AI companies to engage in mutually beneficial exchanges.

“AI will dramatically change content online, and we must all decide together what its future will look like,” said Matthew Prince, co-founder and CEO, of Cloudflare.

"Content creators and website owners of all sizes deserve to own and have control over their content. If they don’t, the quality of online information will deteriorate or be locked exclusively behind paywalls."