These are the skills most desired for engineers today

To mark Engineers Week, an event designed to increase understanding and interest surrounding engineering and technology roles, LinkedIn has revealed some of the most favorable skills for those looking to secure a new role

According to its Future of Work report, engineers globally rank second, only to execs, in steering conversations about artificial intelligence, highlighting their vital role in many companies’ digital transformation journey.

The analysis of the most in-demand skills for engineers in the US, UK and India has revealed shifting trends that now see soft skills become more important.

Engineers with these skills help to drive AI adoption

Soft skills, which have been traditionally considered complementary to more specific hard skills, are now being prioritized by more employers as they look to acquire engineering talent.

Things like effective communication, analytical skills and leadership are now all being considered during the recruitment process as companies look to find high-performing engineers.

However, the research also indicates that workers possessing both soft and hard skills are more likely to get a promotion than those with just technical expertise.

Programming languages like Python, Java and SQL are among the most desirable, with others like JavaScript, C++ and HTML also making it into the top 10.

In recognition of evolving demands for skills, plus an ongoing global skills shortage that’s affecting the tech sector, LinkedIn has announced free access to more than 40 courses over the next 30 days, covering some of the most in-demand hard and soft skills for engineers.

Moreover, the transformation being seen for engineers is part of a wider approach that recruiters are taking, with companies spanning all sectors now placing more of an emphasis on soft skills than before.