The GEEKOM Mini PC GT13 Pro is 15% off this week

Mini PCs have become a popular alternative to traditional desktops. The best mini PCs are compact, fully functional computers. With powerful processors, ample storage options, and advanced connectivity features, mini PCs can handle demanding tasks while saving space and reducing clutter.

The GEEKOM Mini PC GT13 Pro is a true performance beast that is ideal for handling everyday tasks like office work, web browsing, and much more. Powered by a 13th Gen Intel i9-13900H processor, it is equipped with 3200MHz RAM and is expandable up to 64GB.

GEEKOM Mini PC GT13 Pro was $899 now $769 at Amazon This mighty mini PC comes with a 13th Gen Intel i9-13900H processor and 32GB RAM, which is faster than the older 2666MHz RAM and is expandable up to 64GB. Supports up to 4 monitors and lets you enjoy super high-definition pictures in 8K or 4K quality. Use our code TECHGT13PRO to claim this offer and save $130. The offer ends on 8 August.

Mighty but powerful

We've already discussed the relevance of mini PCs but what's great about the GT13 Pro is its ability to fit anywhere. Despite its powerful capabilities, the GT13 Pro's compact design boasts a bottom area similar to the iPhone 15 Plus —making it easy to carry to various workplaces.

It has lots of connection options. It includes three super-fast USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, one regular USB 2.0 port, two speedy Type-C ports, and two HDMI ports for your monitors. Plus, it has an SD card slot on the side for easy access to your camera's memory cards.

With the GT13 Pro, you won't experience delays because it has the latest WiFi 6E for internet connection. It can handle multiple WiFi bands (2.5G, 5G, and 6G) for better speed and reliability. Plus, Bluetooth 5.2 lets you easily connect your wireless keyboard, mouse, and other devices.

So grab this petite powerhouse for just $769 by using our code TECHGT13PRO, only valid till 8 August.