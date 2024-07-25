Switzerland tells its government agencies they must use open source software

In an effort to improve digital transparency and efficiency, Switzerland has enacted the Federal Law on the Use of Electronic Means for the Fulfillment of Government Tasks (EMBAG), which mandates the use of open source software in the public sector.

The new law requires public agencies to disclose the source code of software developed by or for them, with exceptions only allowed for third-party rights or security concerns.

The EMBAG legislation adopts the ‘public money, public code’ idea, aiming to enhance transparency, security and efficiency within the country’s governmental operations.

Swiss government mandates the use of OSS

This point has been a long time coming – the work started back in 2011 then the Swiss Federal Supereme Court published its court application. More than a decade of legal battles saw the law finally passed in 2023.

Professor Dr Matthias Stürmer, head of the Institute for Public Sector Transformation at the Bern University of Applied Sciences, recognized the law as a significant opportunity for not only the government and society, but also the IT industry.

Stürmer believes the mandatory use of open source software will also prevent vendor lock-in, which has been an ongoing debate in the European Union in recent months. This could potentially lower IT costs while improving services for taxpayers.

The EMBAG also mandates the release of non-personal and non-security-sensitive government data as part of an ‘open by default’ approach.

Although Switzerland may not be a member of the European Union, nor the European Economic Area, its views mirror those of many neighbouring countries, including France, whose National Gendarmerie uses Linux-based PCs.

