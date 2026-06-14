AT&T opens unlimited iPad data access beyond its subscriber base.

World Cup viewers gain a new way to stay connected.

The service works directly through supported iPad eSIM settings.

With the FIFA World Cup drawing millions of viewers across the United States, AT&T has chosen this moment to launch a product it is describing as a first among major US wireless carriers.

Its new wireless data option targets iPad users seeking temporary connectivity without committing to traditional monthly plans or service agreements.

The newly announced Unlimited Day Pass provides 24 hours of wireless data connectivity for $3 per day without requiring contracts, subscriptions, or credit checks.

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A daily data option for iPad users

Eligible Wi-Fi + Cellular iPad owners across the US can now purchase this unlimited data access, regardless of their existing mobile provider.

AT&T says the service is available not only to its own customers, but also to eligible users whose primary wireless service comes from competing carriers.

The offering works through eSIM technology and can be activated directly from supported iPad settings without downloading a separate app.

According to the company, users can purchase access through a debit or credit card and begin using the cellular connectivity afterwards.