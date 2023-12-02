Staring into the future: How Lenovo sees the future of 3D monitors

We've tested out our fair share of the best business monitors - but there's no denying that Lenovo's ThinkVision 27 3D monitor has seriously caught our eye.

There's no red-and-blue 3D glasses to wear here. Instead, as we discovered, the monitor uses core Lenovo technologies, including a switchable lenticular lens and real-time eye-tracking. When our sister site ITPro peeked the screen, they reckoned it could prove a serious game-changer for those in the creative industry. But there's more to than a three-dimensional monitor for photo editing.

TechRadar Pro spoke to George Toh, VP & GM of Visuals Business at Lenovo, about what the future looks like and how the ThinkVision is changing workflows and operations.

You’ve recently announced the ThinkVision 27 3D monitor - what developments in both technology and culture have made this possible?

We believe that the future of 3D monitor technology will be shaped by a blend of technological innovations and evolving workplace culture. As developments in the 3D ecosystem continue to be influenced by the changing demands of digital work, our vision for the future remains steady, and includes a more seamless, immersive, and life-like experience that is easy for all to enjoy.

The ThinkVision 27 3D monitor is our answer to the changing workplace and the growing trend towards flexibility and hybrid work models. Designers and creators increasingly seek user-centric and adaptable solutions to enhance their productivity, and the monitor’s innovative technology aligns to that need, delivering captivating 3D experiences with real-time eye-tracking and natural viewing angles – without the need for glasses.

The need for specialist equipment like glasses has always been a barrier for 3D technology. How has Lenovo done away with this?

Our team of engineers and designers tested various solutions throughout the development phase and ultimately developed one of the first glasses-free 3D viewing experiences in the industry. To make the glasses-free 3D possible, they incorporated several key Lenovo technologies, including a switchable lenticular lens and real-time eye-tracking. The solutions don’t work alone, however – in fact, they operate in tandem with a combination of Lenovo's proprietary tech and offerings from our partners.

The most interesting aspect of this glasses-free 3D experience is that it involves projecting two independent images to users’ eyes, so that each eye sees the subject from a slightly different angle. By doing so, the monitor can deliver crisp “stereo” vision and depth perception in a natural and efficient stereoscopic visualization. That is what creates the magic – the awesome “pop right off the screen” effect – as if the image is coming to life.

How important is overcoming those barriers for increasing user adoption?

Overcoming common barriers for 3D technology, including the use of glasses, is vital to driving user interest. We live in a world that is consistently looking to increase efficiency, simplify processes, and achieve results, therefore creating an easier path to enjoyment is crucial. Users want to turn their PCs on and enjoy content, they don’t want to go through steps to optimize visuals, put on glasses, calibrate images and more. The ThinkVision 27 3D monitor offers them that simplification.

Other barriers that need to be overcome are quality and consistency of experience and compatibility. Older 3D technology was not only cumbersome to adopt but could also result in headaches if not correctly calibrated. That technology was often also unique which required additional investments by users. The ThinkVision 27 3D monitor also solves those barriers by being 2D/3D compatible and capable of delivering a consistently captivating and natural 3D experience.

Speaking of users, how does Lenovo capture and use feedback to shape their product innovations? What are people telling you that they want?

Our tech journey started with the goal of providing thoughtful solutions, and through a combination of constant feedback from industry partners, passionate users, market research, and more, we’ve been able to grow and adapt. This ability to listen was crucial as we emerged from a systemic shock that was the pandemic. Now in a post-pandemic hybrid environment, our users are asking for efficiency and flexibility. They are wanting innovation and compatibility. That and the booming 3D app scene across different industries, the metaverse, and gaming, contributed to many aspects of the ThinkVision 27 3D monitor.

We’d love to know more about use-cases. What specific industries is the ThinkVision most useful for? How do you envision businesses taking advantage of the 3D monitor?

The ThinkVision 27 3D monitor has a large list of potential applications across various industries, and there are even more exciting possibilities on the horizon as software keeps evolving.

In engineering, the 3D display gives an instant stereoscopic image of the design, making reviews, changes, and adjustments more efficient. This also saves time and expenses when making prototypes since it decreases the need to produce different versions for reviews.

In healthcare, this 3D wizardry gives doctors clear, 3D visuals that can be a lifesaver during surgery. Plus, it opens doors to remote consultations and even long-distance surgery scenarios.

For remote collaboration, moving from a 2D to a 3D display makes communication more dynamic and comprehensive, reducing misunderstandings and the need for in-person travel.

In the world of education and training, the shift to 3D brings more realistic visuals and richer information, making remote learning and training immersive, without the expenses or risk.

Finally, for app developers out there, our handy software development kit (SDK) opens a world of opportunities, allowing developers to create apps tailor-made for their needs.

What will the monitor enable a designer to do that they couldn’t do previously? How do you see this new technology improving a designer’s workflow? Do you see it being integrated into a larger studio set-up or is it suitable for home offices, too?

When it comes to what the ThinkVision 27 3D monitor can do, the possibilities are exciting for content creators and designers working on everything from engineering, graphics and animations to photos, games and metaverse projects. Traditionally, creators had to design in 2D, build prototypes, revise, adapt, and much more. With the ThinkVision 27 3D, designers can instantly see, modify, and share their creations in a realistic and detailed way, increasing efficiency and saving time and money.

Flexibility is also a major advantage with the ThinkVision 27 3D monitor. Designers can now toggle between projects without having to change equipment since the monitor allows them to switch between 2D and 3D without missing a beat. For those in home offices, the monitor can serve as work and daily display, and for those in a larger studio set-up, the monitor has a wide color gamut of DCI-P3 and AdobeRGB, with a number of connectivity options, including USB-C, HDMI and DP ports for universal compatibility.

Is the monitor compatible with the most popular tools or will designers need to change or upgrade their existing software?

The monitor is compatible with the most popular engineering and design tools in the industry and can also support more than 200 additional tools via 3rd party solutions. When it comes to upgrades, an advantage of the ThinkVision 27 3D monitor is that you don't have to change your PC to enjoy it. The ThinkVision 27 3D monitor does not require additional computing power from your PC for 3D rendering, since it comes with its own built-in engine that manages the 3D rendering. The engine takes care of the heavy lifting and is compatible with all sorts of content or 3D modeling software that can display side-by-side 3D images.

In terms of output quality, what are the main changes users will see with this display compared to older 3D technology?

If users have experienced older 3D displays, they will immediately notice some big changes. Unlike some 3D monitors in the past that are restricted by their size or technology, meaning either small like a laptop screen or strictly 3D that in most cases require glasses, the ThinkVision 27 3D is quite large and built for both 2D and 3D. It has 4K clarity with dual 99% professional color spaces, can switch between dimensions smoothly and seamlessly, and thanks to the AI eye-tracking technology, users will get a consistent 3D experience no matter where they are sitting. But of course, the biggest change is the glasses-free nature. This is a game-changer for content creation, design, and vertical industries since it enables users to become more productive and efficient.