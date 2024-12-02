Yet another ransomware attack - an NHS children’s hospital is the latest victim

An NHS children's hospital has been hit by a data breach

The data breach is likely part of a ransomware attack on the hospital

The hospital has confirmed it is not connected with last weeks attack on a Wirral Hospital

A children’s hospital in Liverpool is investigating claims of a ransomware attack after an alleged data breach was discovered on the dark web. The infamous group INC Ransom have taken credit for the breach.

Alder Hey Children’s Hospital is one of Europe’s busiest hospitals, treating over 450,000 patients per year, but luckily is not reporting any patient disruptions as a result of the potential breach.

The data leaked online reportedly consists of 11 screenshots which evidence a data breach of ‘large scale’. This includes donation records, procurement data, and patient’s medical records, including personally identifiable information such as names, addresses, and hospital numbers.

An isolated incident

Despite being the latest in a string of cyber attacks targeting NHS organizations, Alder Hey has confirmed that this incident is not related to the attack on Wirral University Teaching Hospital which occurred just a few days prior.

The staff at Alder Hey are working alongside the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) and other agencies to verify the data impacted by the breach, and the repercussions of the attack.

“We are aware that data has been published online and shared via social media that purports to have been obtained illegally from systems shared by Alder Hey and Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital NHS Foundation Trust. We are working with partners to verify the data that has been published and to understand the potential impact.” Alder Hey said in a statement.

The average demand has soared to over $1.5 million, with recovery often costing double that figure. Hospitals and healthcare organizations are an attractive target for ransomware attacks since they hold sensitive information and offer a critical service, the disruption of which can have serious consequences for patients and staff.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Via The Guardian