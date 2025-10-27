Workers are scamming their employers using AI-generated fake expense receipts

AI image generation can create just about anything - include fake receipts

False receipts generated for expense reports are costing employers

Experts warn this could only be the start of the problem

The increasing popularity of image, video, and document generation tools are unsurprisingly ushering in a new era of fraud for businesses and consumers alike.

New research has now claimed businesses are seeing an increase in AI-generated fake expense receipts which are proving incredibly difficult to spot. Expense software platform AppZen noted these AI generated expenses now account for 14% of fraudulent documents submitted in September 2025.

This may not sound like a lot, but is an increase from 0% in 2024.

Don’t trust your eyes

The findings are seconded by fintech firm Ramp, which claims to have flagged over $1 million worth of fraudulent invoices in the last 90 days.

There have been enough expense scandals to know that false expenses are not unheard of, but AI is making them so much more convincing - creating a lot of extra work for businesses in verifying them.

Receipts aren’t complicated documents, so falsifying them doesn’t require any particular skill, especially with the help of AI. So much so that human reviewers are often unable to distinguish between AI generated receipts and real ones.

“These receipts have become so good, we tell our customers, ‘do not trust your eyes’,” said Chris Juneau, senior vice-president and head of product marketing for SAP Concur.

This means, of course, another expense for businesses. Your business may soon have to deploy a software that scans the metadata of the receipt submitted - although even this can be removed, so there’s no clear-cut solution here.

AI is now being pushed into almost every area of western life, and complicating the roles of supervisors worldwide. With millions of students even using AI to write their papers that is in some instances undetectable by software - this has created an impossible task for teachers and schools. - highlighting just how widespread this issue has become.

With AI becoming increasingly difficult to spot, powering a new era of fraud across all industries, it’s difficult to envision a solution that doesn’t involve most of the world going back to pen and paper or physical media just to prove authenticity.

Via: Financial Times