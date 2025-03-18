Standalone identity theft protection from Nord Security is now available

Nord Security has made NordProtect a standalone service

US customers can access the service without a NordVPN subscription

The service offers comprehensive identity theft protection and insurance

Nord Security, the company behind the best VPN and best password manager, has announced its NordProtect service, launched in 2024, is now available as a standalone service.

Previously, the service was only available with a NordVPN Prime subscription, but Nord has now released NordProtect as a singular service in the US.



The identity theft protection service offers up to $1 million in identity theft recovery, up to $50,000 in cyber extortion protection, and up to $10,000 in online fraud coverage.

Comprehensive protection

The service can monitor the dark web for mentions of your important data, such as your email addresses, Social Security Number, and phone numbers, and alert you if they are discovered on hacker forums.

NordProtect also offers credit monitoring to notify you of suspicious changes in your credit score that could be linked to fraudulent loans or credit cards taken out in your name. Additionally, if you are the victim of cyber extortion you are also insured against ransom payments through NordProtect’s cyber extortion protection.

“Criminals are constantly finding new ways to extort money from people, and our mission is to provide relevant and reliable tools to protect internet users. Online fraud is rapidly growing, with numerous variations leading to significant financial losses," said Tomas Sinicki, managing director of NordProtect.

“To address this, we’ve expanded our existing services, which now include better monitoring of personally identifiable information as well as reimbursement for certain online fraud incidents, ensuring our customers receive support when they need it most,” Sinicki concluded.

The service is currently only available for US customers, and NordProtect is offering a 50% discount that brings the annual cost down to $89.88.

