Standalone identity theft protection from Nord Security is now available
NordProtect identity theft protection is now standalone
- Nord Security has made NordProtect a standalone service
- US customers can access the service without a NordVPN subscription
- The service offers comprehensive identity theft protection and insurance
Nord Security, the company behind the best VPN and best password manager, has announced its NordProtect service, launched in 2024, is now available as a standalone service.
Previously, the service was only available with a NordVPN Prime subscription, but Nord has now released NordProtect as a singular service in the US.
The identity theft protection service offers up to $1 million in identity theft recovery, up to $50,000 in cyber extortion protection, and up to $10,000 in online fraud coverage.
Comprehensive protection
The service can monitor the dark web for mentions of your important data, such as your email addresses, Social Security Number, and phone numbers, and alert you if they are discovered on hacker forums.
NordProtect also offers credit monitoring to notify you of suspicious changes in your credit score that could be linked to fraudulent loans or credit cards taken out in your name. Additionally, if you are the victim of cyber extortion you are also insured against ransom payments through NordProtect’s cyber extortion protection.
“Criminals are constantly finding new ways to extort money from people, and our mission is to provide relevant and reliable tools to protect internet users. Online fraud is rapidly growing, with numerous variations leading to significant financial losses," said Tomas Sinicki, managing director of NordProtect.
“To address this, we’ve expanded our existing services, which now include better monitoring of personally identifiable information as well as reimbursement for certain online fraud incidents, ensuring our customers receive support when they need it most,” Sinicki concluded.
The service is currently only available for US customers, and NordProtect is offering a 50% discount that brings the annual cost down to $89.88.
Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
You might also like
- These are the best people search finder services
- Take a look at the best proxy sites
- It's official – NordVPN has upped the game for malware and phishing protection
Benedict has been writing about security issues for over 7 years, first focusing on geopolitics and international relations while at the University of Buckingham. During this time he studied BA Politics with Journalism, for which he received a second-class honours (upper division), then continuing his studies at a postgraduate level, achieving a distinction in MA Security, Intelligence and Diplomacy. Upon joining TechRadar Pro as a Staff Writer, Benedict transitioned his focus towards cybersecurity, exploring state-sponsored threat actors, malware, social engineering, and national security. Benedict is also an expert on B2B security products, including firewalls, antivirus, endpoint security, and password management.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Ofcom cracks down on UK tech firms, will issue sanctions for illegal content
Subsea internet cables can now ‘listen’ for sabotage using irregular pulses of light