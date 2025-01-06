Self-healing AI PCs with smart agents are coming, and no, please don't call them Skynet

Lakeside Software is teaming up with Intel to use the local power of NPUs

Potential advantages include reduced IT costs, improved employee productivity and more

The software company hasn't confirmed if this capability will be rolled out to AMD and others

We've heard a lot about self-healing AI PCs in recent months, and now a new release from Lakeside Software and Intel is promising smarter, faster, and more efficient devices.

Unveiled at CES 2025, at the heart of these futuristic PCs lies a neural processing unit (NPU), an essential piece of hardware that allows for real-time analytics and decision-making directly on the device.

Intel Core Ultra processors drive the AI while Lakeside’s SysTrack platform taps into the immense processing power of NPUs to track and optimize performance like never before.

PCs with local AI power

SysTrack’s ability to analyze NPU usage extends far beyond simple diagnostics; also identifying which processes use the NPU, measures utilization levels, and pinpoints which users and applications benefit most from AI capabilities.

Gone are the days of waiting for something to break before fixing it. Lakeside’s edge-based performance monitoring system enables predictive IT management, which allows devices to 'self-heal' on the software side before issues impact users.

SysTrack collects 10,000 data points every 15 seconds from every endpoint, feeding an AI engine to deliver predictive analytics. For IT teams, this means fewer headaches, and for users, uninterrupted productivity.

By monitoring every aspect of the AI PC, from hardware health to application performance and power consumption, SysTrack not only reduces IT costs but also helps organizations meet sustainability goals.

While Intel’s Core Ultra processors are the centerpiece of the announcement, Lakeside Software hasn’t confirmed whether its smart agent magic will extend to AMD or other chipmakers. For now, the focus remains firmly on Intel-powered devices.