Conan O'Brien fronts a new cybersecurity training video series

Adaptive combines comedy and security awareness for corporate employees

AI-generated scams are becoming harder for workers to identify

Cybersecurity awareness programs have struggled with a persistent problem for years — employees often treat mandatory training sessions as routine box-ticking exercises.

Adaptive Security is attempting a different approach by bringing iconic talk show host Conan O'Brien into a new training initiative focused on modern digital threats.

The New York-based company has produced a 15-part educational series featuring O'Brien to help corporate users understand growing online security risks.

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Cybersecurity education gets a celebrity face

The videos examine issues including phishing attacks, impersonation attempts, voice cloning schemes, deepfakes, and other forms of fraud associated with AI technologies.

According to the company, each episode begins with a comedy segment connected to the subject being discussed before moving into the educational material.

The production involved collaboration between Adaptive Security employees and staff from Team Coco, the media company associated with O'Brien's entertainment projects.

Adaptive said the series will be available to enterprise customers using its training and cybersecurity awareness products.

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Alongside the celebrity-led content, the company is also releasing additional educational videos that do not feature O'Brien.

“I teamed up with Adaptive Security just to figure out what these kids are up to. Turns out it's pretty cool,” O'Brien said in a statement.

The partnership reportedly emerged after company employees expressed appreciation for some of O'Brien's long-running comedy sketches and recurring TV segments.