Patient monitors may have some worrying security flaws

CISA issues warning about Chinese-made monitor quietly relaying sensitive data

Multiple devices were found carrying malicious code in the firmware

The company tried, and failed, to address the flaw

At least three healthcare devices built by Chinese manufacturers were found with firmware backdoors apparently relaying sensitive information to a Chinese university.

The US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) recently issued a warning about Contec CMS8000, a patient monitor used in hospitals and clinical settings to track vital signs such as ECG, blood pressure, oxygen saturation (SpO₂), respiratory rate, and temperature.

The agency said that an independent researcher discovered that the device was engaged in malicious activity, connecting to a hard-coded external IP address. BleepingComputer managed to determine that the IP address belonged to a “Chinese university”, but did not say which one.

No patch

The researchers then uncovered the malicious activity was tied to a backdoor planted in the firmware, which would quietly download and run files on the device. The backdoor would allow unknown third parties the ability to execute programs remotely, take over patient monitors entirely, and send patient data across the pond. The activity was not being logged, either, flying under the radar of IT admins managing the devices.

Further investigation uncovered that the same IP address was discovered in software for other medical equipment, including a pregnancy patient monitor from another Chinese health manufacturer, BleepingComputer added. FDA said it also found it in Epsimed MN-120 patient monitors (essentially re-branded Contec CMS8000 devices).

CISA reached out to Contec, notified it about the backdoor, and the company came back with “multiple firmware images” that were supposed to mitigate the issue. However, each of the firmware updates did not address the issue properly, allowing the backdoor to continue operating.

Since the vulnerability has not yet been fully addressed, CISA urged all users to disconnect the endpoints from the wider network, if possible.

