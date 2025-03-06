North Korean fake job hackers are going the extra mile to make sure their scams seem legit

News
By
published

Do you know who you're hiring?

A hand reaching out to touch a futuristic rendering of an AI processor.
(Image credit: Shutterstock / NicoElNino)
  • Nisos uncovers network of fake identities, all looking for software development work
  • At least two personas are working in small businesses
  • The goal is to earn money for North Korea's weapons program

North Korean cybercriminals are faking their identities in order to get jobs in software development companies in Asia and the West, new research has claimed.

A report from researchers Nisos claims to have identified at least four fake personas working as software developers, blockchain developers, IT pros, and similar, with the goal, “to earn cash to fund Pyongyang’s ballistic missile and nuclear weapons development programs."

To create these fake identities, the threat actors are using GitHub and reusing matured GitHub accounts and portfolio content from older personas. This helps them backstop their new identities, the researchers said. It also helped two individuals get jobs at companies with fewer than 50 employees.

Lazarus?

While these identities have accounts on employment and people information websites, they don’t have social media accounts, which is always a red flag. Furthermore, their profile photos are “photoshopped” and they have, in some cases, obviously pasted a different face over a stock photo to show them working in a team.

Finally, all personas in the network use similar email addresses, often including the same numbers and the word “dev”.

While it’s difficult to know for certain, Nisos says there are “several indicators” that the hackers are affiliated with the North Korean government, including “consistent tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) attributed to North Korean employment fraud actors.”

In the past, there have been reports of Lazarus, a known North Korean state-sponsored threat actor, hunting for software development jobs. Getting hired helps them gain access to the company’s back end, which they use to steal sensitive data, or even money.

Lazarus was also observed creating fake companies and fake jobs, and head-hunting software developers in major IT firms. During the “hiring process”, they would drop malware onto their victim’s devices, with the same goal of accessing their employer’s IT infrastructure.

The group usually targets blockchain-related businesses and has pulled off some of the biggest crypto heists in history.

You might also like

Sead Fadilpašić

Sead is a seasoned freelance journalist based in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina. He writes about IT (cloud, IoT, 5G, VPN) and cybersecurity (ransomware, data breaches, laws and regulations). In his career, spanning more than a decade, he’s written for numerous media outlets, including Al Jazeera Balkans. He’s also held several modules on content writing for Represent Communications.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
A digital representation of a lock
Looking for a new job? Watch out you don't fall for this new malware scam
North Korean flag with a hooded hacker
North Korean hackers are posing as software development recruiters to target freelancers
Hacker silhouette working on a laptop with North Korean flag on the background
North Korean hackers are targeting LinkedIn jobseekers with new malware - here's how to stay safe
Hacker silhouette working on a laptop with North Korean flag on the background
North Korean Lazarus hackers are targeting nuclear workers
Hacker silhouette working on a laptop with North Korean flag on the background
FBI claims North Korean workers are hacking the US companies which hired them
Image depicting a hand on a scanner
New Lazarus Group campaign sees North Korean hackers spreading undetectable malware through GitHub and open source packages
Latest in Security
An American flag flying outside the US Capitol building against a blue sky
Mass federal layoffs will have “devastating impact on cybersecurity, former NSA cybersecurity director warns
A hand reaching out to touch a futuristic rendering of an AI processor.
North Korean fake job hackers are going the extra mile to make sure their scams seem legit
A hand reaching out to touch a futuristic rendering of an AI processor.
Google Cloud unveils new AI Protection security tools, no matter which model you use
A TV remote pointing at YouTube logo
YouTube warns of phishing video using its CEO as bait
China
Microsoft says Chinese Silk Typhoon hackers are targeting cloud and IT apps to steal business data
Insecure network with several red platforms connected through glowing data lines and a black hat hacker symbol
BadBox malware hit after infecting over 500,000 Android devices
Latest in News
An AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT made by Sapphire on a table with its retail packaging
Bad news PC gamers - it seems AMD's aggressively low price for its Radeon RX 9070 GPU will only be for a limited time
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Series image
Nvidia's 572.70 Game Ready Driver promises a black screen fix - but unless you have an RTX 5070 it's probably best to avoid updating for now
An Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 resting on an RTX 5090 on a gray crafting mat.
Corsair tells us only one of its prebuilt PCs with an RTX 5000 GPU has suffered from chip-level fault, suggesting it’s as rare as Nvidia claimed
ChatGPT WhatsApp
New survey suggests the vast majority of iPhone and Samsung Galaxy users find AI useless – and to be honest, I’m not surprised
A hunter holds up a Grav Bowfin and smiles
How to catch a Gravid Bowfin in Monster Hunter Wilds
Quordle on a smartphone held in a hand
Quordle hints and answers for Friday, March 7 (game #1138)
More about security
A hand reaching out to touch a futuristic rendering of an AI processor.

Google Cloud unveils new AI Protection security tools, no matter which model you use
An American flag flying outside the US Capitol building against a blue sky

Mass federal layoffs will have “devastating impact on cybersecurity, former NSA cybersecurity director warns
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Series image

Nvidia's 572.70 Game Ready Driver promises a black screen fix - but unless you have an RTX 5070 it's probably best to avoid updating for now
See more latest
Most Popular
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Series image
Nvidia's 572.70 Game Ready Driver promises a black screen fix - but unless you have an RTX 5070 it's probably best to avoid updating for now
An AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT made by Sapphire on a table with its retail packaging
Bad news PC gamers - it seems AMD's aggressively low price for its Radeon RX 9070 GPU will only be for a limited time
A hand reaching out to touch a futuristic rendering of an AI processor.
Google Cloud unveils new AI Protection security tools, no matter which model you use
An American flag flying outside the US Capitol building against a blue sky
Mass federal layoffs will have “devastating impact on cybersecurity, former NSA cybersecurity director warns
NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background
NYT Strands hints and answers for Friday, March 7 (game #369)
Quordle on a smartphone held in a hand
Quordle hints and answers for Friday, March 7 (game #1138)
NYT Connections homescreen on a phone, on a purple background
NYT Connections hints and answers for Friday, March 7 (game #635)
Home internet connection. A wlan router on desk with notebook in background.
Cloudflare admits security tool is blocking some challenger browsers
ChatGPT WhatsApp
New survey suggests the vast majority of iPhone and Samsung Galaxy users find AI useless – and to be honest, I’m not surprised
The DJI Mavic 3 Pro in flight over some mountains
Upcoming DJI Mavic 4 Pro premium drone could deliver new camera skills and LiDAR – here’s what the latest leaks tell us