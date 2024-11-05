Nokia investigates possible security breach after hacker claims to have stolen source code

Serbian hacker IntelBroker claims to have stolen Nokia source code

Nokia is “is aware of reports” and is taking the allegation “seriously”

IntelBroker has a history of high-profile attacks

Nokia has revealed it is investigating a security possible breach involving a third-party vendor after notoruious hacker claimed to have stolen source code from the company.

“Nokia is aware of reports that an unauthorized actor has alleged to have gained access to certain third-party contractor data and possibly data of Nokia," the company said in a statement

However, the ongoing investigation is yet to reveal any evidence that Nokia’s systems or data have been compromised.

Nokia breach?

Posting to an online forum, the hacker, known as IntelBroker, said, "Today, I am selling a large collection of Nokia source code, which we got from a 3rd party contractor that directly worked with Nokia to help aid their development of some internal tools."

Although no evidence has been found to back up IntelBroker’s claims, Nokia stresses that it’s taking the allegation seriously and continues to monitor the situation closely.

The hacker claims to have obtained proprietary Nokia software, SSH keys, RSA keys, BitBucket logins, SMTP accounts, webhooks and hardcoded credentials.

IntelBroker is reportedly a Serbian hacker who has been active since October 2022, and has a history of high-profile attacks. More than 80 separate leaks have been posted to online forums by IntelBroker to date, with targets including companies and organizations such as AMD, Apple, Europol and HPE.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Emerging studies are also indicating many companies, from SMBs to multinational enterprises, are failing to comply with basic cybersecurity principles.

Furthermore, employees are increasingly frustrated with a lack of suitable tools and policies, leaving them to turn to public AI tools which pose a risk to company security.

TechRadar Pro has asked Nokia for further details, but the company did not immediately respond.

Via Bleeping Computer