NIST changes enrichment process for National Vulnerability Database due to surge in CVE submissions

263% increase since 2020; prioritization now given to KEV entries, federal software, and critical software under EO 14028

Other CVEs deemed “lowest priority,” but users can request enrichment via email if needed

The number of reported vulnerabilities has surged so sharply that it forced the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) to change how it ‘enriches’ each entry.

Until now, NIST would take a basic CVE record and add structured analysis, to make it more useful in the National Vulnerability Database (NVD). That usually includes severity scoring (CVSS), affected products (CPE), weakness classification (CWE), and additional metadata.

However, between 2020 and 2025, there has been a 263% increase in CVE submissions, NIST said, adding that it doesn’t expect the trend to let up anytime soon. "Submissions during the first three months of 2026 are nearly one-third higher than the same period last year,” it said.

Article continues below