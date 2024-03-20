Most IT pros think cyberattacks are getting worse - and many firms don't know how to deal with them
A new report pins data management as the underlying problem for enterprise cybersecurity
More IT professionals than ever think cyberattacks are getting worse, and most companies don't seem to be doing a good job protecting themselves.
A new report from Thales, which surveyed 3,000 IT and security professionals globally across numerous industries, found that 93% believe cyberattacks are becoming more severe or more frequent - a 47% rise on last year's findings.
The number of companies falling victim to ransomware also rose by over a quarter (27%) year on year, with less than half having a plan in place to deal with such events, and 8% relenting to paying their attackers' demands.
Data issues
In addition, Thales also found that 43% of enterprises failed a compliance audit last year, putting them at greater risk: 31% of those that failed suffered a cyberattack in the same year, and only 3% of those that passed did.
Malware is also rising rapidly according to the report, becoming the fastest growing threat this year so far, with 41% of enterprises have been infected by it. Phishing attacks follow closely behind. Such attacks mainly target cloud and SaaS applications, including cloud storage and infrastructure management.
More worryingly - and for a second time in a row - the report found that human error was the top cause for data breaches among enterprise, with 31% of firms believing this to be the reason.
Thales claims that the complexities of data management are only making enterprise cybersecurity worse. It found that only a third of organizations are able to classify their data, while many are still using multiple management systems to organize their data.
Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
Sebastien Cano, Senior Vice President at Thales Cloud Protection and Licensing, commented, "enterprises need to know exactly what they’re trying to protect. With global data privacy regulations continually changing, they need to have good visibility across their organization to stand any chance of staying compliant."
He added, “if there’s one key takeaway from this year’s study, it’s that compliance is key."
MORE FROM TECHRADAR PRO
Lewis Maddison is a Staff Writer at TechRadar Pro. His area of expertise is online security and protection, which includes tools and software such as password managers.
His coverage also focuses on the usage habits of technology in both personal and professional settings - particularly its relation to social and cultural issues - and revels in uncovering stories that might not otherwise see the light of day.
He has a BA in Philosophy from the University of London, with a year spent studying abroad in the sunny climes of Malta.
Most Popular
By Rowan Davies
By Mike Moore