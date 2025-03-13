Microsoft uncovers sleuthy new XCSSET MacOS malware campaign

News
By published

XCSSET is back with better obfuscation, better persistence, and better infection techniques.

Ransomware
Image credit: Shutterstock (Image credit: Shutterstock)
  • Microsoft warns of new version of the XCSSET infostealer
  • It comes with new obfuscation, infection, and persistence techniques
  • It was seen in "limited" attacks in the wild

A new variant of a known macOS malware is making rounds on the internet, targeting users through infected Xcode projects.

Researchers from the Microsoft Threat Intelligence team said that the modular malware is seen in “limited attacks” at this time, but suggested that people should still keep their guard up.

According to the researchers, this is the first upgrade to XCSSET in three years. It now has enhanced obfuscation methods, updated persistence mechanisms, and new infection strategies.

Scrutinize Xcode projects

“These enhanced features add to this malware family’s previously known capabilities, like targeting digital wallets, collecting data from the Notes app, and exfiltrating system information and files,” Microsoft said.

Microsoft first reported of this new XCSSET strain in mid-February this year, and has now come forward with an in-depth analysis.

Xcode is Apple's official integrated development environment (IDE) for creating apps on macOS, iOS, iPadOS, watchOS, and tvOS. It includes a code editor, debugger, Interface Builder, and tools for testing and deploying apps.

In essence, XCSSET is an infostealer. It is capable of pulling system information and files, stealing digital wallet data, and grabbing information from the official Notes app.

For obfuscation, XCSSET now uses a “significantly more randomized approach” for generating payloads to infect Xcode projects. When it comes to updated persistence mechanisms, the new variant uses two techniques: “zshrc”, and “dock”. Finally, for infection, there are now new methods for where the payload is placed in a target Xcode project.

“Users must always inspect and verify any Xcode projects downloaded or cloned from repositories, as the malware usually spreads through infected projects,” the company concluded. “They should also only install apps from trusted sources, such as a software platform’s official app store.”

The in-depth analysis of the malware and its modus operandi can be found on here.

You might also like

TOPICS
Sead Fadilpašić

Sead is a seasoned freelance journalist based in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina. He writes about IT (cloud, IoT, 5G, VPN) and cybersecurity (ransomware, data breaches, laws and regulations). In his career, spanning more than a decade, he’s written for numerous media outlets, including Al Jazeera Balkans. He’s also held several modules on content writing for Represent Communications.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Ransomware
Microsoft spies a new and worrying macOS malware strain
Illustration of a laptop with a magnifying glass exposing a beetle on-screen
This devious macOS malware is evading capture by using Apple's own encryption
Image of laptop infected with malware threat
This devious new macOS malware disguises itself as Chrome, Zoom installers
A concept image of someone typing on a computer. A red flashing danger sign is above the keyboard and nymbers and symbols also in glowing red surround it.
These fake macOS updates are actually just looking to spread malware
A white padlock on a dark digital background.
Developers targeted by malicious Microsoft VSCode extensions
Lock on Laptop Screen
NotLockBit ransomware targets Apple users with advanced file-locking and data exfiltration
Latest in Security
Image depicting hands typing on a keyboard, with phishing hooks holding files, passwords and credit cards.
Microsoft warns about a new phishing campaign impersonating Booking.com
Ransomware
Microsoft uncovers sleuthy new XCSSET MacOS malware campaign
Computer Hacked, System Error, Virus, Cyber attack, Malware Concept. Danger Symbol
Meta warns of worrying security flaw hitting open source type software
Hand holding smartphone and scan fingerprint biometric identity for unlock her mobile phone
Biometrics add another layer of security to passwordless authentication
Data leak
Hacked Tata Technologies data leaked by ransomware gang
A close-up photo of an iPhone, with the App Store icon prominent in the center of the image.
Thousands of iOS apps found to expose user data and leak Stripe keys
Latest in News
A graphic of the PC Gaming Show
Get ready for a bounty of PC games on June 8, as the PC Gaming show is back
A smartphone on a sofa showing the WhatsApp, Telegram and Signal apps
Forget AI – WhatsApp is planning a simple messages feature that could be its most useful upgrade in years
NordicTrack Ultra 1
The new NordicTrack Ultra 1 treadmill looks like it was designed by an architect and costs $15,000
An Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070
Nvidia RTX 5080 stock is so barren that retailers are holding competitions where you can "win" the right to buy one for MSRP
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows
Ubisoft shareholder accuses publisher of 'misleading investors', plans protest outside Paris HQ
Google Gemini AI logo on a smartphone with Google background
I made an AI version of Bilbo Baggins using Goggle Gemini for free, and shared a pipe with him outside Bag End – here’s what you can now do with Gems
More about security
Hand holding smartphone and scan fingerprint biometric identity for unlock her mobile phone

Biometrics add another layer of security to passwordless authentication
Computer Hacked, System Error, Virus, Cyber attack, Malware Concept. Danger Symbol

Meta warns of worrying security flaw hitting open source type software
A smartphone on a sofa showing the WhatsApp, Telegram and Signal apps

Forget AI – WhatsApp is planning a simple messages feature that could be its most useful upgrade in years
See more latest
Most Popular
A smartphone on a sofa showing the WhatsApp, Telegram and Signal apps
Forget AI – WhatsApp is planning a simple messages feature that could be its most useful upgrade in years
A graphic of the PC Gaming Show
Get ready for a bounty of PC games on June 8, as the PC Gaming show is back
Hand holding smartphone and scan fingerprint biometric identity for unlock her mobile phone
Biometrics add another layer of security to passwordless authentication
An Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070
Nvidia RTX 5080 stock is so barren that retailers are holding competitions where you can "win" the right to buy one for MSRP
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows
Ubisoft shareholder accuses publisher of 'misleading investors', plans protest outside Paris HQ
Gemini 2.0
Gemini Deep Research just got even smarter and it’s now free for everyone to try - here's why you should give it a go
Google Gemini AI logo on a smartphone with Google background
I made an AI version of Bilbo Baggins using Goggle Gemini for free, and shared a pipe with him outside Bag End – here’s what you can now do with Gems
Google Gemini with Search history access. Image says &quot;Get help from AI that gets you&quot;
Google just gave Gemini a superpower by allowing it to access your Search history - here's why I'm excited and also a little terrified
Computer Hacked, System Error, Virus, Cyber attack, Malware Concept. Danger Symbol
Meta warns of worrying security flaw hitting open source type software
NordicTrack Ultra 1
The new NordicTrack Ultra 1 treadmill looks like it was designed by an architect and costs $15,000